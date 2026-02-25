accueil
welcom to genoa city
:'(
Bande annonce : Mortal Kombat 2
kinectical
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 06:58 PM
Ça l'air sympa honnêtement j'aime bien
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 07:02 PM
J aime bien aussi, c'est fun
bladagun
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 07:02 PM
Meme à 90 ans je pense que cette musique me feras toujours des frissons.
adamjensen
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 07:03 PM
Ils ont mis le temps.
Je le regarderais.
bladagun
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 07:03 PM
Ça à l'air bien moins kitch que le 1er en tout cas
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/25/2026 at 07:41 PM
Super naze le premier malheureusement.
