1 [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 58,171 (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 39,522 (New)

3 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 32,102 (209,665)

4 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 23,617 (183,718 )

5 [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 19,845 (New)

6 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 15,988 (New)

7 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 11,800 (130,598 )

8 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 9,702 (50,272)

9 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 9,473 (2,825,494)

10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,265 (8,377,788 )



11 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 6,465 (67,472)

12 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,821 (4,151,204)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,667 (1,611,478 )

14 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 4,220 (272,034)

15 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,994 (1,086,923)

16 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,799 (500,071)

17 [SW2] REANIMAL (THQ Nordic, 02/13/26) – 3,794 (New)

18 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 3,673 (321,343)

19 [PS5] REANIMAL (THQ Nordic, 02/13/26) – 2,936 (New)

20 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,757 (165,294)

21 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,749 (478,374)

22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,683 (5,879,955)

23 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,654 (6,544,883)

24 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,604 (1,483,469)

25 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,410 (1,699,799)

26 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 2,056 (33,936)

27 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,807 (1,479,606)

28 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,633 (4,516,515)

29 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,573 (172,003)

30 [PS5] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 02/13/26) – 1,384 (New)



Bluffant la version Switch d'Animal Crossing se vends mieux que la version Switch 2....à moins que le prix de base Switch + la mise à niveau soit plus attractif que d'acheter directement la version Switch 2.



Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma sort seulement maintenant, c'est étonnant bon le flop est quand même sévère.