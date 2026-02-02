profile
Alone in the Dark
name : Alone in the Dark
platform : PC
editor : Atari
developer : Eden Games
genre : survival horror
european release date : 06/20/2008
us release date : 11/30/2007
japanese release date : 11/30/2007
other versions : PlayStation 2 - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Nintendo Wii - Nintendo 3DS -
official website : http://www.centraldark.com/
Alone In The Dark Trilogy est gratuit sur GOG pendant 3 Jours


La Trilogie des 3 premiers Alone In The Dark est disponible gratuitement sur GOG pendant 3 jours.

https://www.gog.com/fr/game/alone_in_the_dark_the_trilogy_123








    tags : dark alone in the dark alone alone in the dark alone in the dark trilogie alone in the dark trilogy
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    legato, spontexes, marcelpatulacci, tripy73, marchand2sable
    posted the 02/02/2026 at 08:58 PM by adamjensen
    comments (4)
    legato posted the 02/02/2026 at 09:09 PM
    Merci pour le bon plan, à découvrir ou redécouvrir.
    spontexes posted the 02/02/2026 at 10:27 PM
    Merci
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/02/2026 at 11:41 PM
    Merci
    marchand2sable posted the 02/03/2026 at 12:54 AM
    J'ai aimé que le premier et le 4 sur PS2 sur cette licence. Mais j'aimerais bien un nouveau quand même.
