1 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 31,372 (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 17,639 (2,778,889)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 9,990 (1,587,653)

4 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,047 (8,343,109)

5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 8,560 (1,065,074)

6 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,415 (249,798 )

7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,070 (302,212)

8 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 7,942 (480,491)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,465 (4,133,500)

10 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 4,966 (465,146)

11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,292 (6,531,791)

12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,700 (1,472,841)

13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,537 (153,030)

14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,339 (5,869,532)

15 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 2,856 (164,292)

16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,753 (1,689,585)

17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,555 (1,472,258 )

18 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,136 (147,638 )

19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,129 (328,046)

20 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,885 (4,509,910)

21 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,867 (227,172)

22 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 1,824 (145,130)

23 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,584 (94,417)

24 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,432 (5,658,693)

25 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,429 (1,125,657)

26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,334 (205,082)

27 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,242 (10,742)

28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,127 (51,706)

29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,098 (181,745)

30 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 1,089 (55,251)