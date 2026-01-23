HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
newtechnix
12
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 565
visites since opening : 989147
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Japon
1 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 31,372 (New)
2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 17,639 (2,778,889)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 9,990 (1,587,653)
4 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,047 (8,343,109)
5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 8,560 (1,065,074)
6 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,415 (249,798 )
7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,070 (302,212)
8 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 7,942 (480,491)
9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,465 (4,133,500)
10 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 4,966 (465,146)
11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,292 (6,531,791)
12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,700 (1,472,841)
13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,537 (153,030)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,339 (5,869,532)
15 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 2,856 (164,292)
16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,753 (1,689,585)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,555 (1,472,258 )
18 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,136 (147,638 )
19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,129 (328,046)
20 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,885 (4,509,910)
21 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,867 (227,172)
22 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 1,824 (145,130)
23 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,584 (94,417)
24 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,432 (5,658,693)
25 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,429 (1,125,657)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,334 (205,082)
27 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,242 (10,742)
28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,127 (51,706)
29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,098 (181,745)
30 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 1,089 (55,251)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:31 PM by newtechnix
    comments (10)
    cyr posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:43 PM
    C'est quel jeux en dernière position ? Et il y a pas de chiffre.
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:47 PM
    cyr hop corrigé, c'est le dernier Kirby sorti sur switch et maintenant proposé en version switch 2.
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:49 PM
    C'est toujours impressionnant (flippant) de voir la main mise de Nintendo sur le Top software Japonais: 20 jeux sur 30!
    aeris586 posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:54 PM
    newtechnix Oui au Japon il y a vraiment une "fièvre Nintendo" c'est ouf.

    On peut dire que Nintendo est en totale adéquation avec le marché japonais, que ce soit au niveau de l'offre hardware et software. Il a totalement compris ce que veut le public.
    cyr posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:58 PM
    newtechnix c'est ce que je pensait pour kirby, mais bon je me suis dit, peut-être qu'il en on sortie un autre....

    Nintendo est le seul constructeur a s'intéresser encore au marché japonais.

    Et je pense, que square Enix, capcom et d'autre vont s'investir sur switch2. Vu les ventes de la première switch, et le démarrage de la switch2.

    Après la switch/switch2 correspond au marché jap. Petit appartement, beaucoup de temps dans les transports.

    Perso, je vais me répéter, mais pouvoir commencer un jeux qur la télé, et continuer ma partie au taf, ou ailleurs, je m'en fous du 30 fps. La preuve, je n'ai plus allumer ma série X depuis la sortie de la switch2.

    Mais pas pour tous les jeux. Je peux pas jouer a metroid prime 4 en portable. Ça rend bien mieux sur ma télé. Et aussi avec le système de sauvegarde....

    Mais il y a d'autre jeux, qui se prête au mode portable parfaitement, comme lq saga de teltate walking dead .
    kikoo31 posted the 01/23/2026 at 08:20 PM
    Il y a un intrus sur la liste
    devinez dans quel position il est
    aeris586 posted the 01/23/2026 at 08:32 PM
    Dingue de voir qu'il y a des jeux ca fait 9 ans qu'ils sont dans le classement !

    MK8D est sorti en 2017 on est en 2026 il frole le top 10 en étant 11ème
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2026 at 10:54 PM
    aeris586 on voit que des jeux retrouve une nouvelle jeunesse (bon cela reste relative hein) et on peut deviner que de nouveaux clients (n'ayant jamais eu la switch) débarquent et achètent les "classiques"comme par exemple Luigi's Mansion 3.
    cyr posted the 01/24/2026 at 06:47 AM
    newtechnix par contre, il y a un détail qui m'échappe. Dans le top fr eshop, la mise a jour de animal crossing était première, mais la version switch 1 était deuxième.

    Du couo je sait pas si y en a qui on acheter la version switch 1 pour faire l'upgrade. Ou alors ça relancer le jeux ....
    kidicarus posted the 01/24/2026 at 07:33 AM
    kikoo31 je vois ça, c'est un scandale ou une erreur
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo