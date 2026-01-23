1 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 31,372 (New)
2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 17,639 (2,778,889)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 9,990 (1,587,653)
4 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,047 (8,343,109)
5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 8,560 (1,065,074)
6 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,415 (249,798 )
7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,070 (302,212)
8 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 7,942 (480,491)
9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,465 (4,133,500)
10 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 4,966 (465,146)
11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,292 (6,531,791)
12 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,700 (1,472,841)
13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,537 (153,030)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,339 (5,869,532)
15 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 2,856 (164,292)
16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,753 (1,689,585)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,555 (1,472,258 )
18 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,136 (147,638 )
19 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,129 (328,046)
20 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,885 (4,509,910)
21 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,867 (227,172)
22 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 1,824 (145,130)
23 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,584 (94,417)
24 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,432 (5,658,693)
25 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,429 (1,125,657)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,334 (205,082)
27 [NSW] Run for Money: Hunters vs. Runners! Can You Win as Either? (D3 Publisher, 12/04/25) – 1,242 (10,742)
28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,127 (51,706)
29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,098 (181,745)
30 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 1,089 (55,251)
On peut dire que Nintendo est en totale adéquation avec le marché japonais, que ce soit au niveau de l'offre hardware et software. Il a totalement compris ce que veut le public.
Nintendo est le seul constructeur a s'intéresser encore au marché japonais.
Et je pense, que square Enix, capcom et d'autre vont s'investir sur switch2. Vu les ventes de la première switch, et le démarrage de la switch2.
Après la switch/switch2 correspond au marché jap. Petit appartement, beaucoup de temps dans les transports.
Perso, je vais me répéter, mais pouvoir commencer un jeux qur la télé, et continuer ma partie au taf, ou ailleurs, je m'en fous du 30 fps. La preuve, je n'ai plus allumer ma série X depuis la sortie de la switch2.
Mais pas pour tous les jeux. Je peux pas jouer a metroid prime 4 en portable. Ça rend bien mieux sur ma télé. Et aussi avec le système de sauvegarde....
Mais il y a d'autre jeux, qui se prête au mode portable parfaitement, comme lq saga de teltate walking dead .
devinez dans quel position il est
MK8D est sorti en 2017 on est en 2026 il frole le top 10 en étant 11ème
Du couo je sait pas si y en a qui on acheter la version switch 1 pour faire l'upgrade. Ou alors ça relancer le jeux ....