name : Elden Ring Nightreign
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
kisukesan
41
Likes
Likers
kisukesan
Question Elden Ring Nightreign seekers Edition
Hello,

Certains d'entre vous ont ils l'édition seekers d'elden ring nightreign et/ou peuvent ils me confirmer que le DLC inclus est bien celui sorti en décembre : forsaken hollows ?
    posted the 01/08/2026 at 08:17 AM by kisukesan
    comments (2)
    iglou2310 posted the 01/08/2026 at 08:19 AM
    Oui et oui ????
    kisukesan posted the 01/08/2026 at 08:38 AM
    iglou2310 super merci !
