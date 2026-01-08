accueil
Question Elden Ring Nightreign seekers Edition
Hello,
Certains d'entre vous ont ils l'édition seekers d'elden ring nightreign et/ou peuvent ils me confirmer que le DLC inclus est bien celui sorti en décembre : forsaken hollows ?
posted the 01/08/2026 at 08:17 AM by
kisukesan
comments (
2
)
iglou2310
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 08:19 AM
Oui et oui ????
kisukesan
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 08:38 AM
iglou2310
super merci !
