Nintendo fait du Nintendo...
    posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:45 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (10)
    ouroboros4 posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:01 PM
    Forcément.
    Sinon qui acheter leur camelote vendu 110 euros?
    bennj posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:01 PM
    Quel super article...
    cyr posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:06 PM
    ouroboros4 après Nintendo a prévenu.

    Perso j'ai qu' une station d'accueil. Le jour où j'aurais besoin d'un autre chargeur, j'en achèterai un...officiel.
    nyseko posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:29 PM
    C'est normal, le seul problème étant qu'ils ne distribuent pas de licence pour la conception de docks alternatifs (des docks plus petits par exemple).
    akinen posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:31 PM
    Ils veulent pas revivre la « R4 » et un dock non homologué peut griller la connectique USB-C en laissant passer le courant mais en bousillant définitivement l’affichage sur TV.
    narustorm posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:33 PM
    Comme la switch 1 enfaîte
    zekk posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:57 PM
    Je croyais que ça allait être un article sur un dépôt de brevet excessif

    Genre sauter dans un jeu vidéo
    burningcrimson posted the 11/15/2025 at 07:51 PM
    bennj Bizarrement on t'entends pas sur les articles de.Link49. Au moins, celui çi est informatif.
    wickette posted the 11/15/2025 at 08:04 PM
    Nintendo a communiqué qu'ils n'avaient pas la volonté de bloquer les dock tiers, à voir mais je pense que vu que même le dock officiel a buggué après la màj..
    jaysennnin posted the 11/15/2025 at 08:15 PM
    zekk pitié ne leur donne pas d'idées
