profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
,
astrogirl
,
kevinmccallisterrr
jaysennnin
articles :
420
visites since opening :
904109
jaysennnin
> blog
Nintendo fait du Nintendo...
posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:45 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
10
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:01 PM
Forcément.
Sinon qui acheter leur camelote vendu 110 euros?
bennj
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:01 PM
Quel super article...
cyr
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:06 PM
ouroboros4
après Nintendo a prévenu.
Perso j'ai qu' une station d'accueil. Le jour où j'aurais besoin d'un autre chargeur, j'en achèterai un...officiel.
nyseko
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:29 PM
C'est normal, le seul problème étant qu'ils ne distribuent pas de licence pour la conception de docks alternatifs (des docks plus petits par exemple).
akinen
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:31 PM
Ils veulent pas revivre la « R4 » et un dock non homologué peut griller la connectique USB-C en laissant passer le courant mais en bousillant définitivement l’affichage sur TV.
narustorm
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:33 PM
Comme la switch 1 enfaîte
zekk
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 06:57 PM
Je croyais que ça allait être un article sur un dépôt de brevet excessif
Genre sauter dans un jeu vidéo
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 07:51 PM
bennj
Bizarrement on t'entends pas sur les articles de.Link49. Au moins, celui çi est informatif.
wickette
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 08:04 PM
Nintendo a communiqué qu'ils n'avaient pas la volonté de bloquer les dock tiers, à voir mais je pense que vu que même le dock officiel a buggué après la màj..
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/15/2025 at 08:15 PM
zekk
pitié ne leur donne pas d'idées
