

1 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 120,196 (New)

2 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 48,265 (New)

3 [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 41,333 (New)

4 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 36,572 (1,837,895)

5 [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 24,138 (New)

6 [PS5] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 10/03/25) – 23,779 (New)

7 [SW2] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 12,363 (New)

8 [PS5] Silent Hill f (Konami, 09/25/25) – 9,328 (66,803)

9 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 6,839 (334,335)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,430 (4,018,110)

11 [PS4] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 4,067 (New)

12 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,802 (6,452,898 )

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,759 (5,620,178 )

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,676 (8,228,659)

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,055 (1,396,396)

16 [PS5] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 2,827 (14,154)

17 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 2,588 (82,216)

18 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 2,404 (130,267)

19 [NSW] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 2,351 (12,776)

20 [NSW] The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Midsummer Pilgrimage (Bushiroad Games, 10/02/25) – 2,285 (New)

21 [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 2,207 (8,736)

22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,844 (5,803,399)

23 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 1,824 (827,284)

24 [NSW] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (SEGA, 09/25/25) – 1,776 (7,347)

25 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – NS2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,723 (70,311)

26 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,720 (188,402)

27 [PS5] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 1,648 (11,450)

28 [NSW] Trails in the Sky: the 1st Chapter (Falcom, 09/19/25) – 1,620 (26,473)

29 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,602 (1,651,051)

30 [SW2] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 1,571 (5,309)



après 2 semaines disparation quasi-totale des Sonic Cross Worlds...au Japon comme c'est pas marqué nintendo c'est tout de suite plus compliqué.