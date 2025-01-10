accueil
testament
name :
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
platform :
PC
editor :
DotEmu
developer :
Tribute Games
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Au moins cette journée n'est pas complètement pourrie
Je poste cette news pour vous annoncer que la demo Steam de Marvel Cosmic Invasion est dispo à l'instant
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4013980/MARVEL_Cosmic_Invasion_Demo/
posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:19 PM by jaysennnin
jaysennnin
micheljackson
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:21 PM
celui là + celui de Musclor, on va se régaler
jaysennnin
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:24 PM
micheljackson
ça fait plaisir le retour en force des beat retro
micheljackson
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:33 PM
jaysennnin
+ shaderglass pour avoir un bon rendu crt, c'est le bonheur
jaysennnin
posted
the 10/01/2025 at 06:34 PM
micheljackson
j'ai vu passer ça, c'est gratuit ? c'est payant ? et surtout parait que ça bouffe les ressources ? mais à quel point ?
+ shaderglass pour avoir un bon rendu crt, c'est le bonheur