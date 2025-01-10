profile
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
1
Likers
name : Marvel Cosmic Invasion
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : Tribute Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
jaysennnin
8
Likes
Likers
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 403
visites since opening : 866244
jaysennnin > blog
Au moins cette journée n'est pas complètement pourrie
Je poste cette news pour vous annoncer que la demo Steam de Marvel Cosmic Invasion est dispo à l'instant

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4013980/MARVEL_Cosmic_Invasion_Demo/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    link49, micheljackson
    posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:19 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (4)
    micheljackson posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:21 PM
    celui là + celui de Musclor, on va se régaler
    jaysennnin posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:24 PM
    micheljackson ça fait plaisir le retour en force des beat retro
    micheljackson posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:33 PM
    jaysennnin
    + shaderglass pour avoir un bon rendu crt, c'est le bonheur
    jaysennnin posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:34 PM
    micheljackson j'ai vu passer ça, c'est gratuit ? c'est payant ? et surtout parait que ça bouffe les ressources ? mais à quel point ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo