Warhammer 40.000 : Dawn of War
3
name : Warhammer 40.000 : Dawn of War
platform : PC
editor : THQ
developer : Relic Entertainment
genre : STR
multiplayer : 2 à 8 joueurs - Online
european release date : 09/30/2004
us release date : 09/30/2004
official website : http://www.relic.com/product/dawnofwar/index.php
kakazu
18
Likes
kakazu
articles : 105
visites since opening : 171600
kakazu > blog
Dawn of War 4 : Trailer Back to war


Toujours attendu pour 2026
    posted the 09/28/2025 at 06:09 PM by kakazu
    comments (0)
