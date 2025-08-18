profile
Sword of the Sea
[Metacritic] Sword of the Sea


Par les créateurs de Journey (92%), Abzu (78%), The Pathless (77%).

Metacritic Sword of the Sea à 17H45 : 88%

" Sword of the Sea est en gros ce que l'on obtiendrait en combinant Journey et ABZU , et en y ajoutant The Pathless . C'est un subtil mélange d'exploration méditative et de plateformes fluides, soutenu par une narration simple mais évocatrice."
"D'une durée d'environ 3 heures".

Pour rappel, il sera dès demain offert dans le Playstation Plus.
Metacritic - https://www.metacritic.com/game/sword-of-the-sea/
    playshtayshen posted the 08/18/2025 at 04:06 PM
    Nintendo devrait prendre exemple avec leur demo payante moisi hahaha
    maxx posted the 08/18/2025 at 04:35 PM
    Bon ben ça a l'air sympa! Puis Austin Wintory a la BO, on va se régaler
