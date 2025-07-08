pour 12,62€ vous aurez donc...
Gotham Knights
Back 4 Blood
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
Batman™: Arkham Origins
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2 Bundle
Mad Max
MORTAL KOMBAT XL
Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
Batman™: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
n'oubliez pas que vous pouvez modifier ou va l'argent et donc maximiser la partie "don" a Fight4Rare
Fight4Rare est une initiative qui mobilise la communauté gaming pour financer la recherche sur les maladies rares, en particulier le trouble génétique UBA5. Lancée par la Raiden Science Foundation, elle soutient les enfants comme Raiden touchés par ces maladies.
