skuldleif > blog
[Bon plan] Humble bundle 16 jeux WB pour 12€ sur PC (Steam)


pour 12,62€ vous aurez donc...

Gotham Knights

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Batman™: Arkham Origins

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2 Bundle

Mad Max

MORTAL KOMBAT XL

Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition

Batman™: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

n'oubliez pas que vous pouvez modifier ou va l'argent et donc maximiser la partie "don" a Fight4Rare

Fight4Rare est une initiative qui mobilise la communauté gaming pour financer la recherche sur les maladies rares, en particulier le trouble génétique UBA5. Lancée par la Raiden Science Foundation, elle soutient les enfants comme Raiden touchés par ces maladies.

https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/bundle-suicide-squad-kill-the-justice-league-watchmen-the-end-is-nigh-part-1-and-2-bundle-mad-max-sur-pc-3116504
    1
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 08/07/2025 at 06:21 PM by skuldleif
    comments (3)
    arquion posted the 08/07/2025 at 06:24 PM
    et humble choice, il y a Persona 5 Royal, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, My Time at Sandrock et des petits jeux.
    skuldleif posted the 08/07/2025 at 06:36 PM
    arquion sympathique , tu peux split aussi ou va l'argent en fonction de ce que tu souhaite ?
    arquion posted the 08/07/2025 at 07:00 PM
    skuldleif non le Humble choice c'est l'abonnement de Humble, tu paies au mois, et tu as des jeux aléatoire chaque mois (comme un PS+ ou un Xbox GP Core)
