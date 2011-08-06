profile
InFamous 2
14
14 Likers
name : InFamous 2
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 06/08/2011
us release date : 06/07/2011
official website : http://www.infamousthegame.com/country-selector.html
darkxehanort94
9
9 Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
articles : 477
visites since opening : 991317
darkxehanort94 > blog
Devenir un Super Méchant chez Sony : Infamous ! (Conkerax)


Ha ha ha ha (+ 1 points MAL) ..... Quoi seulement 1 point ? J'ai fait un rire maléfique. ^^
    posted the 06/27/2025 at 04:29 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    metroidvania posted the 06/27/2025 at 05:32 PM
    Allez faites nous des remakes du 1 et du 2 et aussi la série résistance
