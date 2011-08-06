accueil
opthomas
,
link49
,
ritalix
,
fullbuster
,
trungz
,
kira93
,
lacasadenico
,
oziiriis
,
linuxclan
,
serialgamer7
,
tolgafury
,
musm
,
duff
,
aym
name :
InFamous 2
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
06/08/2011
us release date :
06/07/2011
official website :
http://www.infamousthegame.com/country-selector.html
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
,
plistter
darkxehanort94
Devenir un Super Méchant chez Sony : Infamous ! (Conkerax)
Ha ha ha ha (+ 1 points MAL) ..... Quoi seulement 1 point ? J'ai fait un rire maléfique. ^^
posted the 06/27/2025 at 04:19 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
1
)
metroidvania
posted
the 06/27/2025 at 05:32 PM
Allez faites nous des remakes du 1 et du 2 et aussi la série résistance
