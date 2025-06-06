1 [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 42,758 (New)

2 [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 11,756 (94,724)

3 [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 8,505 (New)

4 [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco, 05/21/25) – 6,212 (32,342)

5 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,491 (1,310,403)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,484 (3,901,158 )

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,765 (6,335,797)

8 [NSW] BYAKKO: Shijin Butai Enrenki (Idea Factory, 05/29/25) – 3,425 (3,425)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,153 (8,135,784)

10 [PS5] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 3,059 (13,789)

11 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,968 (1,593,092)

12 [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive, 04/24/25) – 2,910 (22,247)

13 [NSW] Steam-Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo Saturn Tribute (City-Connection, 05/29/25) – 2,753 (New)

14 [NSW] Fuga: Melodies of Steel Trilogy Box (CyberConnect2, 05/29/25) – 2,621 (New)

15 [PS5] Death Stranding Director’s Cut (SIE, 09/24/21) – 2,507 (37,997)

16 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,004 (5,762,503)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,897 (5,565,972)

18 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,658 (378,286)

19 [NSW] Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (CyberConnect2, 05/29/25) – 1,530 (New)

20 [PS5] Scar-Lead Salvation (Compile Heart, 05/29/25) – 1,466 (New)

21 [NSW] Sonic Wings Reunion (SUCCESS Corporation, 05/29/25) – 1,387 (New)

22 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,379 (1,319,728 )

23 [PS5] Astro Bot (SIE, 09/06/24) – 1,303 (72,849)

24 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,240 (183,841)

25 [NSW] Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta (Nihon Falcom, 05/21/25) – 1,239 (6,835)

26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,222 (1,205,791)

27 [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 1,209 (268,820)

28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,207 (1,408,499)

29 [NSW] Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2, 05/29/25) – 1,190 (New)

30 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 1,142 (341,231)