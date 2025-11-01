Les 50 meilleures ventes physiques au Japon en 2024
(top non officiel)
1 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 954.261
2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 930.505
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 542.771
4 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 419.854
5 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami) - 411.406
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 377.781
7 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 372.903
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 368.364
9 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 341.908
10 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) - 339.168*
11 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co) - 325.806
12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 279.329
13 [NSW] Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 270.127
14 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 230.581
15 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) - 222.524
16 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 212.228
17 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo) - 196.839
18 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo) - 195.327
19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 170.723
20 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 165.060
21 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 164.675
22 [NSW] Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo) - 163.938
23 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 148.010
24 [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft) - 138.824
25 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Sega) - 138.411
26 [PS5] Stellar Blade (Sony) - 132.647
27 [PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Sony) - 130.437
28 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (Sony) - 128.110
29 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco) - 123.167
30 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 123.039
31 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) - 120.914
32 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2 (Square Enix) - 119.026
33 [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Sega) - 114.479
34 [NSW] Jinsei Game (Takara Tomy) - 113.867
35 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 111.908
36 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) - 109.210
37 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 106.230
38 [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus) - 105.102
39 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 102.089
40 [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (Atlus) - 98.018
41 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 93.321
42 [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami) - 93.165
43 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 89.768
44 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Bandai Namco) - 86.891
45 [PS5] Dragon's Dogma II (Capcom) - 83.751
46 [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (Atlus) - 75.586
47 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) - 72.219
48 [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (Nintendo) - 70.814
49 [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats (Ponos) - 70.586
50 [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco) - 69.987
Je poste cela mais pas retenez bien que ce n'est pas un top officiel, à prendre avec des pincettes
Avec un grosse surprise et déception pour moi: Astrobot ne figure pas dans ce top 50,triste et je trouve cela étrange.
posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:38 PM by newtechnix
C'est fou de voir comment Dragon Ball a perdu son aura au Japon. C'était déjà le cas avec Dragon Ball Super niveau audience à l'époque