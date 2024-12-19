TOP SOFTWARE

1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 95,817 (701,543)

2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 54,924 (856,583)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 25,537 (6,122,159)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 17,985 (3,721,540)

5 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 14,964 (338,468 )

6 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 14,893 (126,143)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 13,742 (5,650,315)

8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,563 (7,992,807)

9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 12,330 (1,188,938 )

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 11,678 (1,490,094)



TOP HARDWARE

1 Nintendo Switch: 99,382 units total 34.715.060

2 Sony Playstation 5: 21,574 units total 6.367.226

3 Xbox Series: 1,913 units total 653.151

4 Sony Playstation 4: 47 units. total 9.504.706



Les classiques de Nowel sont toujours bien présents comme chaque année. Cela en est décourageant quelque part.



Dragon Quest se maintien et reçoit quasiment 55 000 jeux en plus de la hotte du père-Nowel.



1 Mario Party offert pour 1 Switch achetée ma bonne dame.



Petit score de la PS5, le froid, la gripette, toussa



Xbox a trouvé presque 2000 bénévoles afin d'offrir leur corps à la science.