foxstep > blog
Virtua Fighter: Sega confirme un nouveau opus en développement
Sega confirme un nouveau opus Virtua Fighter en développement via un récent interview


SOURCE
    tags : confirmé virtua fighter new game
    posted the 11/06/2024 at 03:09 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    kurosu posted the 11/06/2024 at 03:32 PM
    Yes
    reza posted the 11/06/2024 at 03:59 PM
    ah enfin !
    thelastone posted the 11/06/2024 at 04:20 PM
    En espérant qu'ils mettent le budget
    51love posted the 11/06/2024 at 04:54 PM
    Le grand Sega revient petit à petit
