1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 81,393 (308,962)
2 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 70,367 (New)
3 [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 32,157 (New)
4 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 26,947 (New)
5 [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo Games, 10/24/24) – 12,411 (New)
6 [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 12,367 (New)
7 [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 10,182 (79,260)
8 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 7,567 (288,879)
9 [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo Games, 10/24/24) – 7,133 (New)
10 [NSW] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 7,021 (New)
11 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 5,681 (New)
12 [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 5,343 (100,662)
13 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 10/11/24) – 5,322 (82,172)
14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,080 (6,038,257)
15 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,184 (3,662,096)
16 [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo Games, 10/24/24) – 4,036 (New)
17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,947 (7,939,280)
18 [PS5] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 3,629 (New)
19 [NSW] Card-en-Ciel (Inti Creates, 10/24/24) – 3,185 (New)
20 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,125 (5,605,244)
21 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,030 (1,450,193)
22 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,558 (5,429,395)
23 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,499 (308,435)
24 [NSW] Yakuza: Kiwami (Download Card) (SEGA, 10/24/24) – 2,280 (New)
25 [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (Konami, 10/08/24) – 2,014 (35,675)
26 [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 1,983 (31,978 )
27 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 1,897 (1,149,002)
28 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,702 (3,647,314)
29 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 1,532 (24,776)
30 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,520 (1,042,259)
Les ventes de Kiwami Switch censée être bonne (dépassant les prévisions de Sega) me font remettre en cause maintenant les propos en provenance de Sega...ont-ils vendus vendus 1 million de Sonic X Shadow? (ou plutôt juste distribué 1 million de copie) car dans le même temps au Japon:
[NSW] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 7,021 (New)
[PS5] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 3,629 (New)
ce qui est vraiment très peu. si c'était 70,210 copies switch et 36,290 copie PS5 on aurait parlé de chiffres encourageants.
Là c'est un désastre si ils ont réellement vendus 1 millions de copies du jeu.
Metaphor a lui passé la barre des 100 000 copies.
Pour ma part, je souhaite une cartouche ou ça sera en promo sur l'eshop.
khazawi et oui, et c'est logique car c'est du physique comme les boîtes sans support CD ou cartouche, époque de merde