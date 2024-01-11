1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 81,393 (308,962)7 [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 10,182 (79,260)8 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 7,567 (288,879)12 [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 5,343 (100,662)13 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 10/11/24) – 5,322 (82,172)14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,080 (6,038,257)15 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,184 (3,662,096)17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,947 (7,939,280)20 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,125 (5,605,244)21 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,030 (1,450,193)22 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,558 (5,429,395)23 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,499 (308,435)25 [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (Konami, 10/08/24) – 2,014 (35,675)26 [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 1,983 (31,978 )27 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 1,897 (1,149,002)28 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,702 (3,647,314)29 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 1,532 (24,776)30 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,520 (1,042,259)(Download Card) (SEGA, 10/24/24) –(New)Les ventes de Kiwami Switch censée être bonne (dépassant les prévisions de Sega) me font remettre en cause maintenant les propos en provenance de Sega...ont-ils vendus vendus 1 million de Sonic X Shadow? (ou plutôt juste distribué 1 million de copie) car dans le même temps au Japon:[NSW] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 7,021 (New)[PS5] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 3,629 (New)ce qui est vraiment très peu. si c'était 70,210 copies switch et 36,290 copie PS5 on aurait parlé de chiffres encourageants.Là c'est un désastre si ils ont réellement vendus 1 millions de copies du jeu.Metaphor a lui passé la barre des 100 000 copies.