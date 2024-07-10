accueil
profile
name :
Alien Isolation
PC
PC
Sega
Sega
developer :
The Creative Assembly
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
serialgamer7
serialgamer7
Alien Isolation 2 : C'est OFFICIEL !!!
Annoncé à l'instant sur le Twitter officiel du jeu et du développeur Creative Assembly.
En français :
Twitter Officiel
-
https://x.com/AlienIsolation/status/1843305291322200488
1
Like
Who likes this ?
slyder
posted the 10/07/2024 at 03:17 PM by serialgamer7
serialgamer7
comments (2)
2
)
saram
posted
the 10/07/2024 at 03:19 PM
slyder
posted
the 10/07/2024 at 03:20 PM
