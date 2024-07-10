profile
Alien Isolation 2 : C’est OFFICIEL !!!
Annoncé à l’instant sur le Twitter officiel du jeu et du développeur Creative Assembly.



En français :

Twitter Officiel - https://x.com/AlienIsolation/status/1843305291322200488
    posted the 10/07/2024 at 03:17 PM by serialgamer7
    comments (2)
    saram posted the 10/07/2024 at 03:19 PM
    slyder posted the 10/07/2024 at 03:20 PM
