Voila, l'anime est fini, une tristesse m'envahit, j'aurais bien voulu une partie 3!Que dire de l'anime, ça fut génial, le studio A1 a fait du très bon travail, ils ont réalisé l'une des meilleurs adaptation jv en anime, chose qu'il est très rare surtout que la tâche était pas facile.Les débuts de l'anime étaient timide voir moyens mais ensuite ça fut le dérolé d'émotion et de surprise. Ils ont compris l'oeuvre, on voit qu'ils ont lu tout les bouquins avec pleins de référence dessus. C'était trop cool d'avoir fait ça!L'anime est vraiment le complément du JV:Tout ces petits changement font énormément du bien à l'anime qui lui donne une raison de le voir pour les fans de la licence et ça c'est beau!Merci le staff!Et pourfinir, je vous laisse les code cachés de chaque épisode. Vous pouvez m'appeler le fou de nier.:Androids are beings that repeat life and death. Resistance resistance (keeps repeating).: Pseudo-intelligence exists in mechanical life forms. What difference does it make to human intelligence?In order to break out of this blockage, even certain dangers. It could be gospel for us.:What you get by pretense is a meaningless evaluation.By assuming that, aren't you pretending to be something you're not?:Remnant units of replicated magical weapons from the old world were found.This individual, who is nearing the end of his function, must be happy.This record is inherent in the branch that was abandoned, so the record is based on oral tradition since the rejoining of the two groups.It is interesting to note that under any circumstances, a hierarchical relationship similar to that of an organization is created.For beings who have reached a certain level of intelligence, it is a survival strategy and a karma.: Uncertain oscillations occur in the observation area.Requesting dispatch of a detachment to identify the cause and follow-up.Despite the lack of interference, the reachability of Adam and Eve's ni individuals is indeterminate.The distant factors of the split have now been requested to be investigated in the 12th round.We know that mankind has always sought external causes for its problems.The occurrence of religious-like phenomena within the machine life group would be an imitation of such human records.The mutation situation in the vicinity of this branch is beginning to differ from that of the record.Continued progress observations shall be made.During the previous battle between mechanical life forms and androids, the predecessor disappeared.Investigate carefully, including the possibility of mutation to group B.Referring to the record when the object of observation was not a singularity.The subject is performing similar actions in all branches.The final operation of the Yoruha unit was launched.Interference with this operation is considered to be of the utmost importance and prohibited.Partial records are missing due to an attack from Group B.A number of mutations have been identified in this branch. Be careful to see if alternation of the singularity takes place.The alternation of singularities occurred as scheduled.Completed the takeover of the observation target.An incident of insurrection occurred in the association. It has been suppressed and is currently being investigated in detail.Discussion is underway on the impact of A2's presence on the other branch.All situations are worse than expected.I can't do anything and I don't even know what to do. How can I ...An incident of insurrection occurred in the association. It has been suppressed and is currently being investigated in detail.Since many records of the branch were destroyed, a restoration plan is urgently needed.Why is it that the words produced by machine life forms function as if they were a prophecy?We have to predict the worst possible conclusion.All things in form perish.Even if it is a group of “us,” it is the same.: Unscheduled behavior was observed throughout the pod system.Advise the association to treat it as an extended observation target.:Traces of Group B false invasion were confirmed. Currently collecting information.Advise the association to treat it as an extended observation target.