Voila, l'anime est fini, une tristesse m'envahit, j'aurais bien voulu une partie 3!
Que dire de l'anime, ça fut génial, le studio A1 a fait du très bon travail, ils ont réalisé l'une des meilleurs adaptation jv en anime, chose qu'il est très rare surtout que la tâche était pas facile.
Les débuts de l'anime étaient timide voir moyens mais ensuite ça fut le dérolé d'émotion et de surprise. Ils ont compris l'oeuvre, on voit qu'ils ont lu tout les bouquins avec pleins de référence dessus. C'était trop cool d'avoir fait ça!
L'anime est vraiment le complément du JV:
-La relation entre 9S et 2B qui est vraiment mis en profondeur
-Les références du jeu nier reincarnation!
-Le background de A2 ça aurait pu duré trois épisode mais pas grave sans doute question budget
-L'utilisation du Piratage qui était sans doute le truc plus dur à adapter.
-Moment nostalgique avec l'apparation de Kaine
-La relation entre Pascal A2
-Les changements fait à cause du groupe B sur la timeline
-L'apparition de Zinnia ( ça aurait pu faire un épisode
- Accord est là pour réparé les dégats!
Tout ces petits changement font énormément du bien à l'anime qui lui donne une raison de le voir pour les fans de la licence et ça c'est beau!
Merci le staff!
Et pourfinir, je vous laisse les code cachés de chaque épisode. Vous pouvez m'appeler le fou de nier.
Episode:1
:Androids are beings that repeat life and death. Resistance resistance (keeps repeating).
Episode 2
: Pseudo-intelligence exists in mechanical life forms. What difference does it make to human intelligence?
Episode 3:
In order to break out of this blockage, even certain dangers. It could be gospel for us.
Episode 4:
:What you get by pretense is a meaningless evaluation.By assuming that, aren't you pretending to be something you're not?
Episode 5:
:Remnant units of replicated magical weapons from the old world were found.This individual, who is nearing the end of his function, must be happy.
Episode 6:
This record is inherent in the branch that was abandoned, so the record is based on oral tradition since the rejoining of the two groups.
Episode 7:
It is interesting to note that under any circumstances, a hierarchical relationship similar to that of an organization is created.For beings who have reached a certain level of intelligence, it is a survival strategy and a karma.
Episode 8:
: Uncertain oscillations occur in the observation area.Requesting dispatch of a detachment to identify the cause and follow-up.
Episode 9:
Despite the lack of interference, the reachability of Adam and Eve's ni individuals is indeterminate.The distant factors of the split have now been requested to be investigated in the 12th round.
Episode 10:
We know that mankind has always sought external causes for its problems.The occurrence of religious-like phenomena within the machine life group would be an imitation of such human records.
Episode 11:
The mutation situation in the vicinity of this branch is beginning to differ from that of the record.Continued progress observations shall be made.
Episode 12:
During the previous battle between mechanical life forms and androids, the predecessor disappeared.Investigate carefully, including the possibility of mutation to group B.
Episode 13:
Referring to the record when the object of observation was not a singularity.The subject is performing similar actions in all branches.
Episode 14:
The final operation of the Yoruha unit was launched.Interference with this operation is considered to be of the utmost importance and prohibited.
Episode 15:
Partial records are missing due to an attack from Group B.A number of mutations have been identified in this branch. Be careful to see if alternation of the singularity takes place.
Episode 16:
The alternation of singularities occurred as scheduled.Completed the takeover of the observation target.
Episode 17:
An incident of insurrection occurred in the association. It has been suppressed and is currently being investigated in detail.Discussion is underway on the impact of A2's presence on the other branch.
Episode 18:
All situations are worse than expected.I can't do anything and I don't even know what to do. How can I ...
Episode 19:
An incident of insurrection occurred in the association. It has been suppressed and is currently being investigated in detail.Since many records of the branch were destroyed, a restoration plan is urgently needed.
Episode 20:
Why is it that the words produced by machine life forms function as if they were a prophecy?We have to predict the worst possible conclusion.
Episode 21:
All things in form perish.Even if it is a group of “us,” it is the same.
Episode 22:
: Unscheduled behavior was observed throughout the pod system.Advise the association to treat it as an extended observation target.
Episode 23
:Traces of Group B false invasion were confirmed. Currently collecting information.Advise the association to treat it as an extended observation target.
Episode 24:
.
Un excellent anime. Il faut malgré tout rentrer dedans mais quelle claque j'ai tellement hâte d'être à Dimanche ! Et je considère cet univers comme l'un des meilleurs lores du média.. j'ai passé des SEMAINES à réfléchir sur l'univers de Nier, à décortiquer le wiki, à mater des explained videos sur Nier Resurection. Bref on des fous mais que la folie est douce...