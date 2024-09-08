au Japon

On évite un Top 30 100 % Switchrien de vraiment neuf cette semaine pour chambouler le top 30, on a juste la confirmation que le Japon doit être en période estivale et permet donc à plusieurs jeux Switch et Nintendo donc de performer de façon classique pour le vacances.1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 21,392 (223,619)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,694 (5,932,192)3 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,254 (7,858,430)4 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 7,434 (166,364)5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,917 (3,585,175)6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,469 (1,363,142)7 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,035 (1,902,143)8 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 4,989 (41,123)9 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 4,806 (21,179)10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,739 (5,553,891)11 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,712 (5,382,178 )12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4,524 (1,100,518 )13 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4,446 (61,865)14 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,097 (4,341,547)15 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 3,103 (212,303)17 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2,933 (1,014,183)18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,883 (1,306,603)19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,724 (3,602,835)20 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,455 (1,474,505)22 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,250 (1,230,850)23 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,122 (2,318,172)24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,089 (336,034)25 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,058 (1,133,087)26 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,038 (2,314,144)27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,957 (2,002,225)28 [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 1,729 (22,807)29 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,653 (182,101)30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,614 (2,496,867)(Nintendo, 03/03/17) –(2,314,144)(Nintendo, 05/12/23) –(2,002,225)La vache Ring Fit Adventure en est à 3,602,835 exemplaires va doucement aller chercher les 4 millionschose qu'un FF, DQ et aussi Monster Hunter ont du mal à atteindre(attention je dis cela mais faut déjà relativiser car 1, 2 ou 3 millions c'est absolument énorme)Un titre a signalé également c'est Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price car mine de rien il reste souvent dans le top 30...certes toujours entre la 25ème et la 30 ème place mais depuis 2022...ce qui lui donne une sorte de statut de long seller.