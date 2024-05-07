2 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,977 (7,815,790)3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,473 (5,884,212)4 [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 6,993 (31,005)5 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 6,457 (193,142)6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,037 (3,554,008 )7 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,438 (994,862)8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4,367 (1,076,481)9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,807 (1,877,772)10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,679 (5,532,620)11 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,271 (3,591,728 )12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,162 (4,322,055)13 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3,154 (42,345)14 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,044 (5,362,214)15 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 2,955 (17,384)16 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,935 (2,302,531)17 [PS4] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 2,566 (9,574)18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,423 (1,461,492)19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,322 (1,341,042)20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,247 (1,294,062)21 [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 2,184 (24,275)22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,016 (2,304,159)23 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1,927 (183,826)24 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,775 (1,121,758 )25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,762 (1,992,801)26 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,713 (1,220,607)27 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1,651 (339,168 )28 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1,644 (107,649)29 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,619 (173,312)Un jolie bide pour Monkey Ball qui entre à la 30ème place et juste 1500 exemplaires vendus.Il me semble que le titre est exclusif Switch (temporaire très certainement), un bien mauvais choix, on est très loin de l'époque du premier portage de l'arcade sur Gamecube qui avait très bien marché. Quand tu penses que Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics fait lui le million, si c'était pas marquer Nintendo il ferait même pas 50 000.Je serais Sega je penserai que c'est un signal inquiétant pour CrRazy Taxi and co.Le point Zelda:(Nintendo, 03/03/17) –(2,304,159)(Nintendo, 05/12/23) –(1,992,801)Surprise cette semaine Breath of the Wild passe devant avec même plus de 350 exemplaires de plus...on se doute qu'une promo dans une chaine de magasin a du provoquer cela.Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1,927 (183,826) s'effondre les joueurs arrivent à faire la différence entre un projet Nintendo classique comme Kirby les mondes oubliés et un petit projet sous-traité comme PeachElden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition voit la version PS5 bien mieux performer que la version PS4, le basculement et un début d'abandon de la PS4 à prévoir?