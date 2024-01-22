PIXEL CULTURE
profile
Sea of Stars
0
Likers
name : Sea of Stars
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : -------------------
developer : Sabotage
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
aggrekuma
12
Likes
Likers
aggrekuma
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 326
visites since opening : 585773
aggrekuma > blog
all
Ouverture des précommandes Sea of Stars chez FNAC
News Jeux
Tout est dans le titre : https://www.fnac.com/a19427421/Sea-of-Stars-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch

fnac - https://www.fnac.com/a19427421/Sea-of-Stars-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/22/2024 at 12:25 PM by aggrekuma
    comments (3)
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/22/2024 at 12:36 PM
    Dommage pas de vrai edition limitée chez nous.
    La version japonaise est clairement la plus belle ...
    kaosium posted the 01/22/2024 at 12:56 PM
    Déjà preco chez "Just for game".
    bogsnake posted the 01/22/2024 at 01:19 PM
    Excellent je prend direct
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo