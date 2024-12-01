18 au 24 décembre

1 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 156,304 (1,483,967)

2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 102,624 (705,685)

3 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 60,982 (1,101,420)

4 [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 38,460 (471,902)

5 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 32,255 (145,748 )

6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 29,468 (5,614,614)

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 27,752 (3,383,502)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 27,290 (5,389,560)

9 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 26,673 (131,080)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 24,433 (5,235,117)

11 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 23,889 (438,080)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 23,330 (64,552)

13 [NSW] SPYxANYA: Operation Memories (Bandai Namco, 12/21/23) – 20,652 (New)

14 [PS5] Baldur’s Gate III (Spike Chunsoft, 12/21/23) – 20,497 (New)

15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 20,395 (7,634,030)

16 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 20,173 (4,183,201)

17 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 17,615 (271,178 )

18 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 17,503 (129,411)

19 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 13,998 (1,922,513)

20 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 13,425 (1,362,591)

21 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 13,303 (2,224,725)

22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 12,691 (1,237,870)

23 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 10,583 (1,205,940)

24 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 8,511 (39,487)

25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 8,002 (2,952,452)

26 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 7,360 (240,563)

27 [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 7,327 (55,722)

28 [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 6,583 (65,825)

29 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 6,524 (512,607)

30 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,229 (153,936)



25 au 31 décembre

1 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 89,996 (795,681)

2 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65,434 (1,549,401)

3 [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 38,575 (510,477)

4 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 20,983 (166,731)

5 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 17,897 (147,308 )

6 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 17,607 (1,119,027)

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,984 (5,631,598 )

8 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 11,560 (76,112)

9 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 11,246 (5,246,363)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,720 (3,394,222)

11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,715 (5,400,275)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,624 (7,644,654)

13 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 10,474 (141,554)

14 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 9,607 (447,687)

15 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,182 (1,371,773)

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 9,038 (1,214,978 )

17 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,979 (1,246,849)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7,925 (4,191,126)

19 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 7,912 (2,232,637)

20 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,090 (1,929,603)

21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7,075 (2,959,527)

22 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 6,038 (277,216)

23 [PS5] Baldur’s Gate III (Spike Chunsoft, 12/21/23) – 5,419 (25,916)

24 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 4,520 (44,007)

25 [NSW] SPYxANYA: Operation Memories (Bandai Namco, 12/21/23) – 4,460 (25,112)

26 [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 4,323 (82,367)

27 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,475 (118,599)

28 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 3,450 (2,682,713)

29 [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 3,140 (58,862)

30 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3,137 (243,700)