1 [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 346,583 (New)

2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 64,946 (477,956)

3 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 61,794 (1,150,511)

4 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 24,099 (379,754)

5 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 13,366 (978,783)

6 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 9,597 (74,279)

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,464 (5,556,552)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,925 (3,325,906)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,224 (7,591,150)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,106 (5,336,148 )

11 [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 5,737 (62,799)

12 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5,207 (93,562)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,120 (5,189,238 )

14 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,329 (4,145,554)

15 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 3,990 (20,166)

16 [NSW] Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling (Idea Factory, 11/30/23) – 3,955 (New)

17 [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 3,765 (81,687)

18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,618 (1,211,463)

19 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,603 (1,896,310)

20 [NSW] Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! (Good-Feel, 11/30/23) – 3,484 (New)

21 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,284 (2,197,056)

22 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,107 (1,337,108 )

23 [NSW] Espgaluda II (Superdeluxe Games, 11/30/23) – 3,068 (New)

24 [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 3,037 (50,412)

25 [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 3,031 (79,734)

27 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,910 (238,870)

28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintend0, 06/05/20) – 2,693 (1,186,656)

29 [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 2,387 (33,705)



Une grosse déception pour le Goemon de Good Feel:

Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! avec seulement 3,484 exemplaires vendus





30 jeux:

26 sur Switch dont 16 de Nintendo et 10 de tiers

4 sur Playstation dont 1 sur PS4 et 3 sur PS5