profile
name :
Alan Wake 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Epic Games
developer :
Remedy
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
shining
shining
blog
Alan wake 2 spoil (old gods of asgard) goty
Pour ceux qui on pas fait le jeux éviter l'article, ou qui on pas fait encore ce passage dans le jeux , pour les autres je vous laisse apprécier la vidéo qui pour moi un coup de génie , rien que pour sa il mérite le goty XD
J’espère que au vga on aura le groupe .
posted the 11/02/2023 at 11:45 PM by
shining
