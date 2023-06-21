profile
Star Ocean : The Second Story R
6
Likers
name : Star Ocean : The Second Story R
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : tri-Ace
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
22
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 906
visites since opening : 1269180
obi69 > blog
all
A la découverte de Star Ocean : the second story R
C'est parti pour un let's play avec Mic !

Bon visionnage !

La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, ouken
    posted the 09/22/2023 at 07:47 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo