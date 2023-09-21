Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel > blog
Call of duty saison 6 skins de Spawn, Ash, Skeletor, Lilith










Retour de l'event Halloween















Call of duty dépense pour des licences, ça donne envie.
Call of duty
    tags : call of duty halloween event
    posted the 09/21/2023 at 05:36 PM by totenteufel
    masharu posted the 09/21/2023 at 05:47 PM
    C'est qui sur la dernière screen ? C'est pour un ami .
    totenteufel posted the 09/21/2023 at 05:52 PM
    masharu Un skin pour Valeria
    liberty posted the 09/21/2023 at 05:52 PM
    masharu https://www.gamesatlas.com/cod-modern-warfare-2/operators/roze ?????????????????
    masharu posted the 09/21/2023 at 05:53 PM
    totenteufel Merci je regarde ça .
    motomoto posted the 09/21/2023 at 06:04 PM
    nul
    masharu posted the 09/21/2023 at 06:04 PM
    liberty Merci .
    osiris67 posted the 09/21/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Ca devient fortnite le truc.
    heracles posted the 09/21/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Dégueulasse. Cela me rappelle aussi pourquoi j'ai lâché les multi call of depuis un moment...
