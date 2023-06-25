accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
8
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kikibearentongues
,
greggy
,
eldren
,
shanks
,
battossai
,
e3payne
,
sorow
,
anakaris
name :
Day of the Tentacle HD
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Double Fine
genre :
Aventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
,
almightybhunivelze
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
876
visites since opening :
1212789
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Day of the Tentacles a 30 ans !
Joyeux anniversaire au plus grand point and click EVER ! Mon video de longplay pour l'occasion !
=> pleins d'avis à lire sur le jeu :
https://www.gameforever.fr/day-of-the-tentacle-8359.php
gameforever.fr
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/day-of-the-tentacle-8359.php
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
kabuki
,
idd
,
wilhelm
,
tizoc
,
escobar
,
jedi
,
tripy73
posted the 06/25/2023 at 01:35 PM by
obi69
comments (
3
)
tizoc
posted
the 06/25/2023 at 02:49 PM
une légende!!!
jedi
posted
the 06/25/2023 at 03:23 PM
Un des meilleurs point n click de l'histoire !!!
tripy73
posted
the 06/25/2023 at 04:14 PM
Mon tout premier point'n click
Avant l'excellent Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
Tellement de souvenirs de cette magnifique époque.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo