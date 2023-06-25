profile
name : Day of the Tentacle HD
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Double Fine
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
Day of the Tentacles a 30 ans !


Joyeux anniversaire au plus grand point and click EVER ! Mon video de longplay pour l'occasion !

=> pleins d'avis à lire sur le jeu :
https://www.gameforever.fr/day-of-the-tentacle-8359.php
gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/day-of-the-tentacle-8359.php
    kabuki, idd, wilhelm, tizoc, escobar, jedi, tripy73
    posted the 06/25/2023 at 01:35 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    tizoc posted the 06/25/2023 at 02:49 PM
    une légende!!!
    jedi posted the 06/25/2023 at 03:23 PM
    Un des meilleurs point n click de l'histoire !!!
    tripy73 posted the 06/25/2023 at 04:14 PM
    Mon tout premier point'n click Avant l'excellent Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis Tellement de souvenirs de cette magnifique époque.
