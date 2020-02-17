accueil
profile
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
02/17/2020
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
darkxehanort94
JDG les Jeux DBZ P3 !
posted the 06/04/2023 at 03:22 PM by
darkxehanort94
wickette
posted
the 06/04/2023 at 03:39 PM
bigsnake
posted
the 06/04/2023 at 04:01 PM
Comme d'hab de qualité, hâte des jeux oubliés
