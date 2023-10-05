profile
A Plague Tale : Requiem
7
Likers
name : A Plague Tale : Requiem
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Asobo Studio
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
profile
lalisa
5
Likes
Likers
lalisa
lalisa > blog
Un mode performance (60FPS) dispo pour A Plague Tale : Requiem.
https://twitter.com/Focus_entmt/status/1656242761681588225



Le mode Performance disponoble, avec un mode 60 FPS pour PS5 et Xbox Series X ainsi que des options graphiques supplémentaires pour PC !
    spencer
    posted the 05/10/2023 at 10:35 AM by lalisa
    comments (2)
    spencer posted the 05/10/2023 at 10:39 AM
    Quand tous le monde l'a fini , foutage de gueule.
    fdestroyer posted the 05/10/2023 at 11:17 AM
    Quoi c'était pas le cas?! En plus j'hésitais à l'acheter en occasion
