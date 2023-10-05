accueil
name :
A Plague Tale : Requiem
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Asobo Studio
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
lalisa
articles : 122
122
visites since opening : 245708
245708
lalisa
> blog
Un mode performance (60FPS) dispo pour A Plague Tale : Requiem.
https://twitter.com/Focus_entmt/status/1656242761681588225
Le mode Performance disponoble, avec un mode 60 FPS pour PS5 et Xbox Series X ainsi que des options graphiques supplémentaires pour PC !
tags :
posted the 05/10/2023 at 10:35 AM by lalisa
lalisa
comments (
2
)
spencer
posted
the 05/10/2023 at 10:39 AM
Quand tous le monde l'a fini , foutage de gueule.
fdestroyer
posted
the 05/10/2023 at 11:17 AM
Quoi c'était pas le cas?! En plus j'hésitais à l'acheter en occasion
