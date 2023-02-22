profile
Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
lalisa
lalisa > blog
20 millions de ventes pour Elden Ring.
https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1628273414354894848

Dans 3 jours le jeu va avoir 1 an.
    posted the 02/22/2023 at 07:37 AM by lalisa
    comments (6)
    grundbeld posted the 02/22/2023 at 07:47 AM
    Chapeau.
    lapala posted the 02/22/2023 at 08:06 AM
    Mérité, un jeux que je me referai surement dans quelque année si fromsoftware n'en a pas sorti en autre d'ici la.
    faucheurvdf posted the 02/22/2023 at 08:07 AM
    un sekiro 2 en monde ouvert siouplait msieurs dames
    yukilin posted the 02/22/2023 at 08:31 AM
    Mérité. Très bon jeu
    shambala93 posted the 02/22/2023 at 08:33 AM
    Mérité ! Le meilleur jeu auquel j’ai joué depuis des années. Que c’est dur de passer à d’autres jeux…
    wazaaabi posted the 02/22/2023 at 09:53 AM
    Je le tenterais peut être un jour
