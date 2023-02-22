accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
24
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
eldren
,
oniclem
,
cijfer
,
sorakairi86
,
yamy
,
arngrim
,
mrponey
,
chiotgamer
,
minx
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ravyxxs
,
kurosama
,
kali
,
isidro
,
jasnah
,
obi69
,
torotoro59
,
kirk
,
momotaros
,
musm
,
jozen15
,
volran
,
yanssou
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
Coop & PVP
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
jamrock
,
minx
,
testament
,
kevinmccallisterrr
lalisa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
98
visites since opening :
191129
lalisa
> blog
20 millions de ventes pour Elden Ring.
https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1628273414354894848
Dans 3 jours le jeu va avoir 1 an.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
faucheurvdf
posted the 02/22/2023 at 07:37 AM by
lalisa
comments (
6
)
grundbeld
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 07:47 AM
Chapeau.
lapala
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 08:06 AM
Mérité, un jeux que je me referai surement dans quelque année si fromsoftware n'en a pas sorti en autre d'ici la.
faucheurvdf
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 08:07 AM
un sekiro 2 en monde ouvert siouplait msieurs dames
yukilin
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 08:31 AM
Mérité. Très bon jeu
shambala93
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 08:33 AM
Mérité ! Le meilleur jeu auquel j’ai joué depuis des années. Que c’est dur de passer à d’autres jeux…
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 09:53 AM
Je le tenterais peut être un jour
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo