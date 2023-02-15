profile
Atomic Heart
6
Likers
name : Atomic Heart
platform : PC
editor : Mundfish
developer : Mundfish
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Le trailer d'Atomic Heart qui tacle gentiment Hogwarts Legacy
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, torotoro59
    posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:17 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (8)
    krusty79 posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:18 PM
    Ils ne connaissent pas le karma???
    negan posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:19 PM
    krusty79 Tu connais pas l'humour ?
    liberty posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:20 PM
    krusty79 il est protégé par le saint Gamepass
    nikolastation posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:23 PM
    leblogdeshacka a déjà partagé le trailer hier ici.
    jaysennnin posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:35 PM
    nikolastation ah j'avais pas vu sorry
    axlenz posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:05 PM
    J'adore . ça manque ce genre de pub où on titille un peu la maison d'en face. A l'époque c'était légion. Aujourd'hui beaucoup moins
    thelastone posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:34 PM
    Krusty79 Relaxe
    krusty79 posted the 02/15/2023 at 02:34 PM
    Vu les réactions de certains, je me demande si je ne suis pas tomber dans la cours de récré d'une école de jeune fille... On est vite agressif avec vous mesdemoiselles...
