name :
Atomic Heart
platform :
PC
editor :
Mundfish
developer :
Mundfish
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Le trailer d'Atomic Heart qui tacle gentiment Hogwarts Legacy
posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:17 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
8
)
krusty79
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 12:18 PM
Ils ne connaissent pas le karma???
negan
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 12:19 PM
krusty79
Tu connais pas l'humour ?
liberty
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 12:20 PM
krusty79
il est protégé par le saint Gamepass
nikolastation
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 12:23 PM
leblogdeshacka
a déjà
partagé le trailer hier ici
.
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 12:35 PM
nikolastation
ah j'avais pas vu sorry
axlenz
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 01:05 PM
J'adore
. ça manque ce genre de pub où on titille un peu la maison d'en face. A l'époque c'était légion. Aujourd'hui beaucoup moins
thelastone
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 01:34 PM
Krusty79
Relaxe
krusty79
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 02:34 PM
Vu les réactions de certains, je me demande si je ne suis pas tomber dans la cours de récré d'une école de jeune fille... On est vite agressif avec vous mesdemoiselles...
