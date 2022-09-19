profile
Yakuza 5
name : Yakuza 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 749
visites since opening : 991115
obi69 > blog
Un petit tour dans Yakuza 5 !


Bonsoir,

Je reprend Yakuza 5 et fait un petit tour. Au programme, balade, bagarre, karaoké et même une partie de Virtua Fighter 2 : enjoy !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 09/19/2022 at 09:14 PM by obi69
