armando > blog
Comic Con ca sent bon pour le film PREY alias "Predator"
Les premières réactions que le film a eues sont magnifiques et ceux qui l'ont vu affirment que c'est le meilleur film de la saga depuis l'original. Ils s'extasient également sur la performance d'Amber Midthunder dans le film, dans un rôle aussi physique que mémorable.

Ca sort le 5 aout sur Disney Plus

PREY fucking rules. @DannyTRS smashed it and gave us the best PREDATOR since the original. Lock in, let go, and let it rip. pic.twitter.com/2h11CcdqW4
— Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) July 22, 2022

Hey, so #PREY is fucking *fantastic.* Amber Midthunder is incredible, and no prior PREDATOR fandom is necessary to enjoy — the joy here is watching very clever opponents face off against each other, and it"s incredibly thrilling stuff. @DannyTRS knows what he"s about. pic.twitter.com/6q5qribx2q
— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) July 22, 2022

Prey is as worthy & badass a Predator movie as we"ve seen since the original. Beautifully shot, tightly written, excellent characters, and some of the grossest, most wildly entertaining sci-fi action in the franchise. It"s exciting, fun, powerful, & I can"t wait to watch it again pic.twitter.com/bpXx7zDhUj
— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 22, 2022


I’ll take a moment to stop trolling @HawleyMO to say PREY is really terrific. I this is the first Predator movie I’ve truly liked since the first one.
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 22, 2022

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDc
— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) July 22, 2022


NEW TRAILER

    posted the 07/22/2022 at 05:33 PM by armando
    comments (3)
    guyllan posted the 07/22/2022 at 05:46 PM
    il y a des éléments qui me dérangent dans le précédent trailer mais 10 Cloverfield Lane était plutôt sympa. Donc on verra bien
    kinectical posted the 07/22/2022 at 05:49 PM
    Jai trouver le trailer bizarre mais en meme J’etais aussi intriguer ces rare que jai ce petit feeling avec un film
    armando posted the 07/22/2022 at 05:53 PM
    Perso jle sent bien
