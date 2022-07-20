accueil
name :
FIFA 23
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
EA Sports
genre :
sport
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
FIFA 23 : voici sans nul doute la plus importante nouveauté
petit bonus : (merci à LeonR4 pour le lien)
posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:13 PM by jaysennnin
jaysennnin
comments (9)
9
)
walterwhite
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:17 PM
Sah quel plaisir d’avoir ce duo de feu
keiku
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:19 PM
ca fera 80 euro svp
denton
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:23 PM
Enorme ça va tout changé.
Je suis un gros casu cette fin d'années mes 2 seuls jeux FIFA et mw2 mais comment je suis hypé je vais les rincés les 2
dyson85
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:29 PM
Ca donne quoi sur ps5/serie x
leonr4
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:36 PM
https://youtu.be/EKOzy3amhYI
jaysennnin
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:40 PM
leonr4
merci pour le lien je vais le rajouter, t'es top comme dab
hyoga57
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:41 PM
J'aurais préféré le duo Jean Charles Sabattier et Patrick Guillou.
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 05:51 PM
enfin ptin
zanpa
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 06:10 PM
....
