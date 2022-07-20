profile
FIFA 23
name : FIFA 23
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : EA Sports
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
FIFA 23 : voici sans nul doute la plus importante nouveauté


petit bonus : (merci à LeonR4 pour le lien)

    walterwhite posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:17 PM
    Sah quel plaisir d’avoir ce duo de feu
    keiku posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:19 PM
    ca fera 80 euro svp
    denton posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:23 PM
    Enorme ça va tout changé.
    Je suis un gros casu cette fin d'années mes 2 seuls jeux FIFA et mw2 mais comment je suis hypé je vais les rincés les 2
    dyson85 posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:29 PM
    Ca donne quoi sur ps5/serie x
    leonr4 posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:36 PM
    https://youtu.be/EKOzy3amhYI
    jaysennnin posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:40 PM
    leonr4 merci pour le lien je vais le rajouter, t'es top comme dab
    hyoga57 posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:41 PM
    J'aurais préféré le duo Jean Charles Sabattier et Patrick Guillou.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/20/2022 at 05:51 PM
    enfin ptin
    zanpa posted the 07/20/2022 at 06:10 PM
    ....
