Day Shift - Bande annonce qui claque
    posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:51 PM by victornewman
    comments (7)
    sph1x posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:01 PM
    Franchement c'est mauvais.
    ça claque rien du tout, sorry.
    victornewman posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
    sph1x j'aime je dois avoir des goûts de merde
    yanissou posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:15 PM
    J'ai vu ça tt à l'heure ça a l'air bien claque encore un film qui mise tt sur une star et acteurs et le reste n'est même pas travaillé un zombieland bis avec des vampires cette originalite / 20
    psxbox posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:31 PM
    https://youtu.be/pO3Ba-iD0vc j ai envie de dire qu est ce qu on attend
    victornewman posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:33 PM
    psxbox
    keima posted the 07/11/2022 at 08:50 PM
    Moi ça me va j'attends fort. D'autant plus que va y'avoir de moins en moins de films a regarder vu qu'il samuse a fermer les sites de ddl.
    kikoo31 posted the 07/11/2022 at 09:20 PM
    Ca manque de iel Octobar va pas kiffer
