welcom to genoa city
:'(
30
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
spawnini
,
momotaros
,
tvirus
,
x1x2
,
link49
,
nobleswan
,
arngrim
,
strifedcloud
,
blackbox
,
tuni
,
iiii
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
testament
,
link80
,
hyoga57
,
traveller
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
torotoro59
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
nekonoctis
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
sujetdelta
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
minx
victornewman
articles :
81
visites since opening :
111722
victornewman
> blog
Day Shift - Bande annonce qui claque
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/11/2022 at 07:51 PM by
victornewman
comments (
7
)
sph1x
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:01 PM
Franchement c'est mauvais.
ça claque rien du tout, sorry.
victornewman
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:08 PM
sph1x
j'aime je dois avoir des goûts de merde
yanissou
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:15 PM
J'ai vu ça tt à l'heure ça a l'air bien claque encore un film qui mise tt sur une star et acteurs et le reste n'est même pas travaillé un zombieland bis avec des vampires cette originalite / 20
psxbox
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:31 PM
https://youtu.be/pO3Ba-iD0vc
j ai envie de dire qu est ce qu on attend
victornewman
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:33 PM
psxbox
keima
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 08:50 PM
Moi ça me va j'attends fort. D'autant plus que va y'avoir de moins en moins de films a regarder vu qu'il samuse a fermer les sites de ddl.
kikoo31
posted
the 07/11/2022 at 09:20 PM
Ca manque de iel
Octobar
va pas kiffer
ça claque rien du tout, sorry.