Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight
PC
editor : N.C
Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
other versions :
obi69
obi69
A la (re)découverte du meilleur des Metroidvania (Partie 2)


Et voilà déjà la suite !

Bon visionnage !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 07/02/2022 at 10:00 AM by obi69
    comments (1)
    popomolos posted the 07/02/2022 at 11:35 AM
    Hollow knight est un des meilleurs metroidvania mais LE meilleur, toujours inégalé à ce jour, est et restera Symphony of the night
