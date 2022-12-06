profile
Goldeneye Remake annoncé !


En vrai, je suis chaud ! Il y a une démo sur Steam pour les intéressés.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574480/Agent_64_Spies_Never_Die/
    posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:01 PM by ostream
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:06 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:09 PM
    midomashakil posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:10 PM
    plus fluide que starfield avec ces 15 fps
    nosphor68 posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:30 PM
    C’est quoi cette daube
    opthomas posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:32 PM
    orichimarugin posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:50 PM

