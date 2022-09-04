profile
princenataku
Screens perso GT7 PS5 #2


















    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, bladagun, eyrtz, jenicris, armando, orichimarugin
    posted the 04/09/2022 at 05:44 PM by princenataku
    comments (7)
    eyrtz posted the 04/09/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Les deux screens au Raidillon.
    Bien joué !
    armando posted the 04/09/2022 at 06:41 PM
    Faudrait quand meme penser à organiser quelque chose au niveau des membres sur G7 quelque petite course ?
    lexiz posted the 04/09/2022 at 06:56 PM
    armando t'en fait pas c'est prévu j'attends juste que PD améliore les lobby car là c’est une cata pour le moment
    mafacenligne posted the 04/09/2022 at 06:57 PM
    j'aime bien surtout la 3 éme .
    armando posted the 04/09/2022 at 06:59 PM
    lexiz Vivement merci à toi !
    martymcfly posted the 04/09/2022 at 07:03 PM
    Superbe.
    escobar posted the 04/09/2022 at 07:05 PM
    Magnifique
