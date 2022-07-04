accueil
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
princenataku
Screens perso GT7 PS5
[url=http://www.gamekyo.com/media201414.html]
[/url]
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
eljugadordelaplaya
,
walterwhite
,
jenicris
posted the 04/07/2022 at 05:21 PM by princenataku
princenataku
comments (
6
)
walterwhite
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:23 PM
C’est putain de beau
jenicris
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:37 PM
walterwhite
vraiment cool la dernière maj d'ailleurs.
fretide
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:40 PM
Screens mito. Le jeux est une honte visuelle. C'est à ça qu'il aurait dû ressembler ingame.
Pas de dégâts, driveclub lui refait le derche
"la honte poly, tu t'rends compte poly."(booba voice)
jenicris
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:44 PM
fretide
et niveau plaisir de conduite GT7 atomise DriveClub.
fretide
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:46 PM
jenicris
Mario kart>gt7
jenicris
posted
the 04/07/2022 at 06:48 PM
fretide
osef de Mario kart, ça n'a aucun rapport.
