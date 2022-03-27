profile
Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
obi69
obi69
[Let's play] Elden Ring Partie X : des boss qui tapent fort !


On continue notre exploration complète d'Elden Ring avec Lyndell, la capitale royale !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 03/27/2022 at 01:57 PM by obi69
    darkwii posted the 03/27/2022 at 03:06 PM
    Je kiff se jeux j adore la monter en puissance par contre peut on améliorer les armure que l on trouve ? je suis lvl 27 pour l instant
