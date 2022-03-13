accueil
Tu sais, le truc pour s'amuser dans la vie, c'est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando
all
Avis Final
Les jeux DC à venir + Teaser The Boys S3 !!!
Tout le monde la déja oublié mais moi pas
J'ai trop hate bordel !!! Met moi un petit Batman jouable
Juste incroyable !
Rien à voir mais le teaser trailer The Boys Saison 3 envoie du pâté !!!
posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:54 AM by
mugimando
comments (
6
)
cliana
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 10:00 AM
J'aurai préféré des jeux DC = Dreamcast
mugimando
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 10:05 AM
cliana
je m'y attendait pas !
cladstrife59
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 10:22 AM
J'avais zappé Wonder Woman, ça a du potentiel. J'attend déjà Gotham Knight.
Et The Boys
negan
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 10:43 AM
J'avais completement oublier WW
kidicarus
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 11:09 AM
Je ne savais pas qu'un jeu wonder woman était prévu.
Bon vivement The boys saison 3
mugimando
posted
the 03/13/2022 at 12:06 PM
cladstrife59
oui le jeu peut vraiment surprendre si c'est bien fait
negan
comme tout le monde
