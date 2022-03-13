Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando > blog
all
Les jeux DC à venir + Teaser The Boys S3 !!!
Tout le monde la déja oublié mais moi pas


J'ai trop hate bordel !!! Met moi un petit Batman jouable


Juste incroyable !


Rien à voir mais le teaser trailer The Boys Saison 3 envoie du pâté !!!
    posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:54 AM by mugimando
    comments (6)
    cliana posted the 03/13/2022 at 10:00 AM
    J'aurai préféré des jeux DC = Dreamcast
    mugimando posted the 03/13/2022 at 10:05 AM
    cliana je m'y attendait pas !
    cladstrife59 posted the 03/13/2022 at 10:22 AM
    J'avais zappé Wonder Woman, ça a du potentiel. J'attend déjà Gotham Knight.
    Et The Boys
    negan posted the 03/13/2022 at 10:43 AM
    J'avais completement oublier WW
    kidicarus posted the 03/13/2022 at 11:09 AM
    Je ne savais pas qu'un jeu wonder woman était prévu.

    Bon vivement The boys saison 3
    mugimando posted the 03/13/2022 at 12:06 PM
    cladstrife59 oui le jeu peut vraiment surprendre si c'est bien fait

    negan comme tout le monde
