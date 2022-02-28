profile
The Elder Scrolls VI (rumeur)
name : The Elder Scrolls VI (rumeur)
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
aym
aym
The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer !?
    posted the 02/28/2022 at 07:04 PM by aym
    mafacenligne posted the 02/28/2022 at 07:08 PM
    c'est beau
    goldmen33 posted the 02/28/2022 at 07:20 PM
    Ca serait tellement fou qu'ils rajoutent la vue fps dans le patch next gen
    bogsnake posted the 02/28/2022 at 07:22 PM
    Manquerait plus que la VR et ce serait parfait !
