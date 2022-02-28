accueil
Aym
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
aiolia081
,
eldren
,
jozen15
name :
The Elder Scrolls VI (rumeur)
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
biboys
,
raph64
,
trichejeux
,
minx
,
liquidsnake66
,
tolgafury
,
soulshunt
,
giusnake
,
richterbelmont
,
torotoro59
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
aym
aym
blog
The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer !?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/28/2022 at 07:04 PM by
aym
comments (
3
)
mafacenligne
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 07:08 PM
c'est beau
goldmen33
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 07:20 PM
Ca serait tellement fou qu'ils rajoutent la vue fps dans le patch next gen
bogsnake
posted
the 02/28/2022 at 07:22 PM
Manquerait plus que la VR et ce serait parfait !
