profile
Elden Ring
18
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 656
visites since opening : 844795
obi69 > blog
all
[Let's Play] Elden Ring : en route pour la zone 2 !
PARTIE 2 : découverte de la 2de zone du jeu cette fois-ci en compagnie d'Iglou et cette fois-ci sur PS5 !

Après l'exploration, place au combat !

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkZpnEuqiPY&t=13s
    tags : elden ring
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    odv78
    posted the 02/28/2022 at 06:38 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    obi69 posted the 02/28/2022 at 06:39 PM
    Merci à Iglou2310 pour le stream!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo