De la même manière que j'ai fait pour les jeux de l'eShop de la Wii U, j'avais établi une liste des jeux 3DS uniquement disponibles en téléchargement sur l'eShop de la console... et la liste est cette fois beaucoup plus longue !
Ce qui veut dire aussi, qu'il y aura pas mal de pertes, et pas des moindres pour certains jeux, comme les deux derniers Phoenix Wright (disponibles toutefois sur smartphones), Dr Mario Miracle Cure, les jeux des séries DenpaMen, Pullblox ou BoxBoy!...
Il y a également un certain nombre de DSiWare (issus de l'eShop de la DSi) qui ont fait le voyage vers l'eShop de la 3DS... et qui vont également disparaître.
La liste des DSiWare est sur le forum de gameforever.fr : https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/liste-des-jeux-eshop-3ds-et-dsiware-t473.php
La liste ne comprend pas les jeux Virtual Console, ainsi que les jeux également sortis en boîte (sauf mention).
Les DLC sont également appelés à ne plus être disponibles, et ils ont été nombreux pour les Fire Emblem ! FE Fates Révélations ne devrait plus être disponible autrement qu'avec l'édition collector de FE Fates.
Pour avoir une idée sur une cinquantaine de jeux disponibles sur l'eShop de la 3DS, vous pouvez lire les avis sur gameforever.fr : https://www.gameforever.fr/jeuxtag.php?page=jeuxtag&idTag=127&idConsole=40&idSousTag=0
Liste des jeux eShop 3DS au 10/01/2019
Jeux exclusifs New 3DS
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- 6180 the moon
- Ascent of Kings
- BlockForm
- BLOK DROP CHAOS
- BOX UP
- Breakout Defense
- Breakout Defense 2
- Brick Race
- BRICK THRU
- Colorcubes
- Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly
- DON'T CRASH GO
- Double Breakout
- FIFTEEN
- FOUR BOMBS
- Frutakia 2
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
- Galaxy Blaster
- GALAXY BLASTER CODE RED
- GUIDE THE GHOST
- Halloween Night Archery
- Hit Ninja
- I.F.O
- Infinite Golf
- Lifespeed
- Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition
- Mom Hid My Game!
- Physical Contact: 2048
- Physical Contact: Picture Place
- Physical Contact: SPEED
- Pinball Breakout
- PINK DOT BLUE DOT
- Pirate Pop Plus
- Pixel Hunter
- Raining Coins
- Runbow Pocket
- Super Destronaut 3D
- SWIPE
- TABLE TENNIS INFINITY
- Triple Breakout
- UP UP BOT
- Wind-up Knight 2
- Zeus Quests Remastered Anagenissis of Gaia
- ZIG ZAG GO
3D CLASSICS :
- After Burner II
- Altered Beast
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Excitebike
- Fantasy Zone
- Fantasy Zone II
- Galaxy Force II
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby's Adventure
- Out Run
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Thunder Blade
- TwinBee
- Urban Champion
- Xevious
Jeux toutes gammes 3DS
- 2 Fast 4 Gnomz
- 35 Junior Games
- 3D Game Collection
- 3D MahJongg
- 3D Solitaire
- 10-in-1: Arcade Collection
- 50 Classic Games 3D
- 101 DinoPets 3D
- 101 Penguin Pets 3D
- 1001 Spikes
- 2048
- A-Train 3D: City Simulator
- Adventure Bar Story
- Adventure Labyrinth Story
- Adventure Time
- Aero Porter
- Airace Speed
- AiRace Xeno
- Air Battle Hockey 3D
- Akari by Nikoli
- Alchemic Dungeons
- Alien Chaos 3D
- Alphadia
- Ambition of the Slimes
- Angry Bunnies
- Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures
- Anime Workshop
- Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D
- Arc Style: Baseball 3D
- Arc Style: Football 3D
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D
- Art of Balance Touch!
- Asdivine Cross
- Ash
- Atlantic Quest
- Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale
- Azure Snake
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2
- Balloon Pop Remix
- Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles
- Battleminer
- Battleminerz
- BearShark
- Best of Arcade Games - Air Hockey
- Best of Arcade Games - Brick Breaker
- Best of Arcade Games – Bubble Buster
- Best of Arcade Games - Tetraminos
- Best of Board Games - Chess
- Best of Board Games - Mahjong
- Best of Board Games – Solitaire
- Best of Mahjong
- Best of Solitaire
- Bike Rider DX
- Bike Rider DX2 Galaxy
- Bird Mania 3D
- Bird Mania Christmas 3D
- Bit Boy!! ARCADE
- Blast 'Em Bunnies
- Blaster Master Zero
- Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
- Block-a-Pix Colour
- Block Factory
- Bloo Kid 2
- Bloodstained - Curse of the Moon
- Bloody Vampire
- Bonds of the Skies
- Bowling Bonanza 3D
- BOXBOY!
- BOXBOXBOY!
- Brave Dungeon
- Brave Tank Hero
- Breakout Defense
- Brilliant Hamsters!
- Brunch Panic
- Brutus & Futée
- Bubble Pop World
- BUGS vs. TANKS!
- Butterfly: Inchworm Animation II
- BYE-BYE BOXBOY!
- Candy, Please!
- Carps & Dragons
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Castle Clout 3D
- Castle Conqueror Defender
- Castle Conqueror EX
- Chase: Cold Case Investigations ~Distant Memories
- Chat-A-Lot
- Chibi-Robo! Let's Go, Photo!
- Chicken Wiggle
- Christmas Wonderland 4
- Chronus Arc
- Citizens of Earth
- Classic Card Games
- Coaster Creator 3D
- Cocoro - Line Defender
- Code of Princess
- Collide-a-Ball
- Color Zen
- Color Zen Kids
- Colors! 3D
- Comic Workshop
- Comic Workshop 2
- Conception II: Children of the Seven Stars
- Conveni Dream
- Corpse Party
- Crazy Chicken - Director's Cut 3D
- Crazy Chicken Pirates 3D
- Crazy Construction
- Crazy Kangaroo
- Creeping Terror
- Crimson Shroud
- Crollors Game Pack
- Crystareino
- Cube Creator 3D
- Cube Tactics
- Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot
- CUP CRITTERS
- Cursed Castilla
- Cut the Rope
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter
- Darts Up 3D
- Déco Photo 3D
- Dedede's Drum Dash Deluxe
- Deer Drive Legends
- Defend Your Crypt
- Dementium Remastered
- Demon King Box
- Digger Dan DX
- Dillon's Rolling Western
- Dillon's Rolling Western: The Last Ranger
- Disney 2-Pack Frozen - Big Hero 6 Combo
- Dodge Club Pocket
- Doll Fashion Atelier
- Dot Runner - Complete Edition
- Double Breakout
- Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure
- Dragon Lapis
- Dragon Sinker
- Drancia Saga
- Dress To Play: Cute Witches!
- Dress To Play: Magic Bubbles!
- Drone Fight
- EDGE
- Elliot Quest
- Epic Word Search Collection
- Epic Word Search Collection 2
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special
- Escape From Zombie City
- escapeVektor
- European Conqueror 3D
- Excave
- Excave II : Wizard of the Underworld
- Excave III: Tower of Destiny
- Fairune
- Fairune 2
- Fallblox
- Family Bowling 3D
- Family Fishing
- Family Kart 3D
- Family Tennis 3D
- Fantasy Pirates
- Fat Dragons
- Fill-a-Pix L'aventure épique de Phil
- Fish on 3D
- Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey
- Flick Golf 3D
- Football Up 3D
- Football Up Online
- Fractured Soul
- Freakyforms
- Frontier Days Founding Pioneers
- Fullblox (free to play)
- Fun! Fun! Minigolf Touch!
- Funfair Party Games
- Gardenscapes
- Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe
- Glory of Generals
- Glory of Generals The Pacific
- Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gotcha Racing
- Gourmet Dream
- Governor of Poker
- Groove Heaven
- Guide De Conversation Parlant - 7 Langues
- Gummy Bears - Magical Medallion
- Gummy Bears - Mini-Golf
- Gunman Clive
- Gunman Clive 2 (compil Gunman Clive sur Switch)
- Gunslugs
- Gunslugs 2
- Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure
- Hana Samurai Art of the Sword
- Halloween : Des friandises ou des farces 2
- Happy Circus
- HarmoKnight
- Hazumi
- Heart Beaten
- Heavy Fire: Black Arms 3D
- Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D
- Hiding Out
- Hydroventure - Spin Cycle
- Hyperlight EX
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO HAWAII
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO NARITA
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO OSAKA-KIX
- Ice Station Z
- Infinite Dunamis
- IronFall : Invasion
- Iron Combat: War in the Air
- Ishi Sengoku Den Sadame
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Travel of Steam
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D 5 types of trains
- Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai
- Jewel Master Atlantis 3D
- Jewel Match
- Jewel Quest 4 Heritage
- Johnny Dynamite
- Johnny Hotshot
- Johnny Kung Fu
- Johnny's Payday Panic
- Journey to Kreisia
- Justice Chronicles
- KAMI
- Karous - The Beast Of Re:Eden
- Kid Tripp
- Kingdom's Item Shop
- Kirby's Blowout Blast
- Kirby Fighters Deluxe
- Kokuga
- KORG M01D
- KORG DSN-12
- Kung Fu FIGHT!
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Kutar Apple
- Kutar Burger Factory
- Kutar Concert Staff
- Kutar End Credits
- Kutar Jump Rope
- Kutar Magic Ball
- Kutar Powder Factory
- Kutar Quiz
- Kutar Ski Lift
- Kutar Tube Rider
- Langrisser Re:Incarnation -TENSEI-
- Legna Tactica
- Le Merveilleux Pays de Noël 3
- League of Heroes
- Les Délires de Von Sottendorff et de son Esprit Carré
- Les Maths de Lola
- Les Mystérieuses Cités d'Or : Mondes Secrets
- Let's Golf 3D
- Liberation Maiden
(également sur smartphone)
- Link-a-Pix Colour
- Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails
- Little Adventure on the Prairie
- Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven
- Machine Knight
- Mad Dog McCree
- Mahjong 3D – Essentials
- Mahjong Mysteries - Ancient Athena
- Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong Tipping Stars
- Marvel Pinball 3D
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mercenaries Saga 2
- Mercenaries Saga 3
- Mes Comptines
- Metroid Prime - Blast Ball
(version seule)
- Meurtre sur le Titanic
- Mighty Gunvolt
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst
- Mighty Switch Force!
- Mighty Switch Force! 2
- Mindfeud
- Mini Golf Resort
- Mini Mario & Friends: amiibo Challenge
- Mini Sports Collection
- Moco Moco Friends
- Mononoke Forest
- Monster Combine TD
- Monster Shooter
- Music On: Electric Guitar
- Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard
- Mutant Mudds / Mutant Mudds Deluxe
- Mutant Mudds Super Challenge
- My Farm 3D
- My First Songs
- My First Songs 2
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon
- Mysterious Stars 3D: A Fairy Tale
- Mysterious Stars 3D: Road To Idol
- Mystery Murders: The Sleeping Palace
- Nano Assault EX
- Ninja Battle Heroes
- Ninja Smasher!
- Ninja Usagimaru - The Gem of Blessings
- Ninja Usagimaru - The Mysterious Karakuri Castle
- Nintendo Pocket Football Club
- Noah's Cradle
- Noitu Love: Devolution
- Ocean Runner
- Of Mice And Sand
- OlliOlli
- Parascientific Escape - Crossing at the Farthest Horizon
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas
- Parascientific Escape - Gear Detective
- Parking Star 3D
- Pazuru
- Petit Novel series - Harvest December
- Petits Jeux - Chevaliers et Dragons
- Phoenix Wright - Ace Attorney : Dual Destinies
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pic-a-Pix Colour
- Picdun 2: Witch's Curse
- Pick-A-Gem
- Picross e
- Picross e2
- PICROSS e3
- PICROSS e4
- PICROSS e5
- PICROSS e6
- PICROSS e7
- PICROSS e8
- Ping Pong Trick Shot
- PIX3D
- PixelMaker
- Pixel Paint
- Planet Crashers
- Plantera
- Pocket Card Jockey
- Pokédex 3D Pro
- Pokémon Link: Battle!
- Pokémon Picross
- Pokémon Rumble World
- Pokémon Shuffle (disponible sur smartphone)
- Polara
- Power Disc Slam
- Proun+
- Psycho Pigs
- Pullblox
- Punch Club
- Pure Chess
- Puzzle Labyrinth
- Puzzlebox Setup
- Pyramids
- Pyramids 2
- Quell Memento
- Quell Reflect
- Quest of Dungeons
- Quiet, Please!
- Rabi Laby 3
- RAdar Pokémon
- Radiohammer
- Rage of the Gladiator
- Rainbow Snake
- Real Heroes : Firefighter 3D
- Reel Fishing 3D Paradise Mini
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Return to PopoloCrois: A STORY OF SEASONS Fairytale
- Rising Board 3D
- River City : Knights of Justice
- River City: Rival Showdown
- River City : Tokyo Rumble
- Robot Rescue 3D
- Rubik's Cube
- Rune Factory 4
- Runny Egg
- RV-7 My Drone
- Rytmik Ultimate
- Safari Quest
- Samurai Defender
- Samurai G
- Samurai Sword Destiny
- SAMURAI WARRIORS: Chronicles 3
- Sanrio characters Picross
- Sayonara UmiharaKawase
- Secret Agent Files: Miami
- Severed
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shift DX
- Shin Megami Tensei IV
- Shingeki no Kyojin: Humanity in Chains
- Shoot the Ball
- Shovel Knight - Treasure Trove (disponible en boîte, màj gratuite)
- Siesta Fiesta
- Skater Cat
- SKYPEACE
- Slice It!
- Smash Cat Heroes
- Smash Bowling 3D
- SmileBASIC
- Snow Moto Racing 3D
- Space Lift Danger Panic!
- SpeedThru: Potzol's Puzzle
- SpeedX 3D
- SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition
- Splash or Crash
- Splat The Difference
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Squids Odyssey
- Sssnakes
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- Star Wars Pinball
- Steel Diver - Sub Wars
- Steel Empire
- Stickman Super Athletics
- SubaraCity
- Sudoku by Nikoli
- Sudoku Party
- Sumico
- Super Little Acorns 3D Turbo
- Super Strike Beach Volleyball
- Sweet Memories BlackJack
- Swords & Soldiers 3D
- Symphony of Eternity
- Tangram Style
- Tank Troopers
- Tappingo
- Tappingo 2
- Team Kirby Clash Deluxe
- The Alliance Alive
- The Battle Cats POP!
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Denpa Men: They Came By Wave
- The Denpa Men 2 : Beyond the Waves
- The Denpa Men 3 : The Rise of Digitoll
- The Keep
- The Legend of Dark Witch - Chronicle 2D ACT
- The Legend of Dark Witch 2
- The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy
- The Legend of Kusakari
- The Magic Hammer
- The Phantom Thief Stina and 30 Jewels
- The Starship Damrey
- Thorium Wars : Attack of the Skyfighter
- Titan Attacks!
- Titanic Mystery
- Toki Tori 3D
- Tokyo Crash Mobs
- Toy Defence
- Toy Stunt Bike
- Toys Vs Monsters
- Touch Battle Tank 3D
- Touch Battle Tank 3D 2
- Touch Battle Tank - Tag Combat
- Turtle Tale
- Undead Bowling
- Undead Storm Nightmare
- Unholy Heights
- Unlucky Mage
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Urban Trial Freestyle 2
- Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger
- Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger 2
- Van Helsing Sniper ZX100
- Viking Invasion 2 - Tower Defense
- VoxelMaker
- VVVVVV
- WAKEDAS
- WAKU WAKU SWEETS: Happy Sweets Making
- Weapon Shop de Omasse
- Winter Sports 2012 - Feel the Spirit
- Witch and Hero
- Witch & Hero 2
- Witch & Hero 3
- Witch's Cat
- Wizdom
- Worcle Worlds
- Word Search 10K
- WordsUp! Academy
- World Conqueror 3D
- Word Logic by POWGI
- Word Puzzles by POWGI
- World Wizard 3D
- Xeodrifter
- Zen Pinball 3D
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Zombie Incident
- Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX
- Zombie Slayer Diox