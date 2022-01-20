accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Hellblade II
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
jamrock
,
minx
spartanjohn
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
25
visites since opening :
36373
spartanjohn
> blog
Hellbalde 2 : nouvelles images, skin and eye materials
https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1484186501801992194
PS : J'arrive pas à mettre des images donc je met juste le lien.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/20/2022 at 03:51 PM by
spartanjohn
comments (
8
)
piratees
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:02 PM
https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1484186501801992194
comme ça quoi
spartanjohn
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:05 PM
piratees
piratees
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:06 PM
spartanjohn
spartanjohn
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:09 PM
piratees
Il faut qu'ils améliore ça car j'y arrive pas. Même pour les images ça veut pas.
sonatano
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:11 PM
spartanjohn
il devrait aussi intégrer la possibilité de montrer directement des images dans les commentaires , ça fait tres vieillot actuellement
spartanjohn
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:11 PM
sonatano
Ouai.
bladagun
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:14 PM
Impressionnant de pres
kinectical
posted
the 01/20/2022 at 04:15 PM
Ces bien beau mais si le format en gameplay est vraiment avec ces affreuse bandes noire même gratuit j’y touche pas je n’encourage pas ce genre de chose
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
il devrait aussi intégrer la possibilité de montrer directement des images dans les commentaires , ça fait tres vieillot actuellement