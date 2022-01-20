profile
Hellblade II
name : Hellblade II
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
spartanjohn
spartanjohn
spartanjohn > blog
Hellbalde 2 : nouvelles images, skin and eye materials
https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1484186501801992194

PS : J'arrive pas à mettre des images donc je met juste le lien.
    posted the 01/20/2022 at 03:51 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (8)
    piratees posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:02 PM
    https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1484186501801992194 comme ça quoi
    spartanjohn posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:05 PM
    piratees
    piratees posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:06 PM
    spartanjohn
    spartanjohn posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:09 PM
    piratees Il faut qu'ils améliore ça car j'y arrive pas. Même pour les images ça veut pas.
    sonatano posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:11 PM
    spartanjohn
    il devrait aussi intégrer la possibilité de montrer directement des images dans les commentaires , ça fait tres vieillot actuellement
    spartanjohn posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:11 PM
    sonatano Ouai.
    bladagun posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:14 PM
    Impressionnant de pres
    kinectical posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:15 PM
    Ces bien beau mais si le format en gameplay est vraiment avec ces affreuse bandes noire même gratuit j’y touche pas je n’encourage pas ce genre de chose
