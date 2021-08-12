profile
Chrono Trigger Main Theme par The 8-Bit Big Band
Je vous aide à démarrer cette journée avec une cover très réussie.


Chrono Trigger Main Theme ft. Steven Feifke - Big Band Jazz Fusion version

    kevinmccallisterrr, randyofmana, nicolasgourry, djiman
    posted the 12/08/2021 at 08:24 AM by ostream
    comments (7)
    pokute posted the 12/08/2021 at 08:35 AM
    Trop de qualité, trop de talent sur cette vidéo !
    djiman posted the 12/08/2021 at 08:57 AM
    Ah oui
    Le funk de cette basse, merci du partage !
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/08/2021 at 09:08 AM
    Un j'aime pour la chaine
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/08/2021 at 09:11 AM
    Vivement le Main Theme de Chrono Cross
    liberty posted the 12/08/2021 at 09:32 AM
    Génial ! Ostream merci pour la découverte.
    chronokami posted the 12/08/2021 at 09:36 AM
    super propre. Un plaisir pour les oreilles
    armando posted the 12/08/2021 at 09:37 AM
    Un regal !
