Une musique... Un souvenir
Portfolio
HS
Chrono Trigger Main Theme par The 8-Bit Big Band
Je vous aide à démarrer cette journée avec une cover très réussie.
Chrono Trigger Main Theme ft. Steven Feifke - Big Band Jazz Fusion version
posted the 12/08/2021 at 08:24 AM by
ostream
comments (
7
)
pokute
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 08:35 AM
Trop de qualité, trop de talent sur cette vidéo !
djiman
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 08:57 AM
Ah oui
Le funk de cette basse, merci du partage !
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 09:08 AM
Un j'aime pour la chaine
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 09:11 AM
Vivement le Main Theme de Chrono Cross
liberty
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 09:32 AM
Génial !
Ostream
merci pour la découverte.
chronokami
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 09:36 AM
super propre. Un plaisir pour les oreilles
armando
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 09:37 AM
Un regal !
Le funk de cette basse, merci du partage !