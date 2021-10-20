Enter The Fox
Sony rigole pas n'empêche...
Ce genre de pub ça peut que taper fort n'empêche

Foxstep
    minbox
    posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:30 PM by foxstep
    altendorf posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:34 PM
    Le partenariat avec l'UEFA compte beaucoup pour Sony. Après c'est une "exclusivité" SIE Italia. Dommage qu'on ait pas droit à la même chose en France.
    hanackil posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:37 PM
    Oui ça envoie du pâtée n'empêche si Sony choppé les droit fifa et ferais une simulation de foot ça pourrais être violent
    gunstarred posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:37 PM
    Sympa.
    birmou posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:39 PM
    Fallait mettre le lien de la pub directement.
    kratoszeus posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:41 PM
    Sony va faire bcp de mal en 2022.
    bladagun posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:43 PM
    Ha ouais la classe de ouuuuf
    gunstarred posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:44 PM
    birmou Faut avoir accès...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hOShaBnK-0

    c'est la seul que j'ai trouvé.
    gunstarred posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:53 PM
    Une bière avec Kratos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLrVJnZIZmk
    minbox posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:57 PM
    Le tout c’est de comprendre cette stratégie parfaite
    foxstep posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:19 PM
    birmou Je l'est pas
    evasnake posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:29 PM
    altendorf t'as la meme chose en belgique
    altendorf posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:40 PM
    evasnake Oh classe. Il me semblait que c'était réalisé par l'équipe communication de SIE Italia, mais donc non ^^
    lamap posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:44 PM
    Partenariat inutile, la marque xbox est déjà complètement morte en europe.
    escobar posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:47 PM
    kratoszeus toit se passe comme prévu
    altendorf posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:48 PM
    lamap Rien d'inutile, le partenariat est en place depuis des années.
    gadjuuuom posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:54 PM
    lamap t'as pas compris le business de la pub mon poto...
    ravyxxs posted the 10/20/2021 at 09:57 PM
    lamap Parfois vous parlez comme si XBOX c'était limite ATARI

    Calmez vous
    kratoszeus posted the 10/20/2021 at 10:14 PM
    escobar mon banquier va m'appeler en février avec toutes ces sorties c est fou
