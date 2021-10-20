accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
foxstep
articles : 1933
1933
visites since opening : 2763824
2763824
foxstep
> blog
Sony rigole pas n'empêche...
Ce genre de pub ça peut que taper fort n'empêche
Foxstep
tags :
playstation
sony
pub
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 10/20/2021 at 08:30 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (
18
)
altendorf
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:34 PM
Le partenariat avec l'UEFA compte beaucoup pour Sony. Après c'est une "exclusivité" SIE Italia. Dommage qu'on ait pas droit à la même chose en France.
hanackil
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:37 PM
Oui ça envoie du pâtée
n'empêche si Sony choppé les droit fifa et ferais une simulation de foot ça pourrais être violent
gunstarred
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:37 PM
Sympa.
birmou
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:39 PM
Fallait mettre le lien de la pub directement.
kratoszeus
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:41 PM
Sony va faire bcp de mal en 2022.
bladagun
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:43 PM
Ha ouais la classe de ouuuuf
gunstarred
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:44 PM
birmou
Faut avoir accès...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hOShaBnK-0
c'est la seul que j'ai trouvé.
gunstarred
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:53 PM
Une bière avec Kratos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLrVJnZIZmk
minbox
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 08:57 PM
Le tout c’est de comprendre cette stratégie parfaite
foxstep
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:19 PM
birmou
Je l'est pas
evasnake
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:29 PM
altendorf
t'as la meme chose en belgique
altendorf
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:40 PM
evasnake
Oh classe. Il me semblait que c'était réalisé par l'équipe communication de SIE Italia, mais donc non ^^
lamap
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:44 PM
Partenariat inutile, la marque xbox est déjà complètement morte en europe.
escobar
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:47 PM
kratoszeus
toit se passe comme prévu
altendorf
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:48 PM
lamap
Rien d'inutile, le partenariat est en place depuis des années.
gadjuuuom
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:54 PM
lamap
t'as pas compris le business de la pub mon poto...
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 09:57 PM
lamap
Parfois vous parlez comme si XBOX c'était limite ATARI
Calmez vous
kratoszeus
posted
the 10/20/2021 at 10:14 PM
escobar
mon banquier va m'appeler en février avec toutes ces sorties c est fou
