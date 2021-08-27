profile
skuldleif > blog
[Bon plan] Godfall ps5 a 30€
Par ici pour le ssd magik ==> https://www.shop-justforgames.com/godfall-ps5-c2x32710702

https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-jeux-en-promotion-ex-godfall-sur-ps5-2202094
    posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:07 PM by skuldleif
    comments (10)
    sunlightize posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:17 PM
    C'est un mauvais plan. Même en me payant j'y refuserai de perdre de mon précieux temps de vie dans cette merde.
    shigerumawa posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:20 PM
    c'est pas ouf..
    skuldleif posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:21 PM
    sunlightize je sais pas les boiboites ps5 de nos jours ca vaut cher
    suzukube posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:22 PM
    C'est pas du demat', je zappe.
    hanackil posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:38 PM
    Je vais attendre une offre ps+
    suzukube posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:58 PM
    hanackil Ptet il va sortir sur Xbox et dans le Game Pass
    ducknsexe posted the 08/27/2021 at 11:16 PM
    Non merci.
    jamrock posted the 08/27/2021 at 11:17 PM
    29 euros trop cher.
    churos45 posted the 08/27/2021 at 11:29 PM
    Ah, ah.
    zekk posted the 08/27/2021 at 11:46 PM
    le truc arrivera d'office dans le psn+ de toute façon
