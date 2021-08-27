accueil
[Bon plan] Godfall ps5 a 30€
Par ici pour le ssd magik ==>
https://www.shop-justforgames.com/godfall-ps5-c2x32710702
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-jeux-en-promotion-ex-godfall-sur-ps5-2202094
posted the 08/27/2021 at 10:07 PM by
skuldleif
sunlightize
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:17 PM
C'est un mauvais plan. Même en me payant j'y refuserai de perdre de mon précieux temps de vie dans cette merde.
shigerumawa
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:20 PM
c'est pas ouf..
skuldleif
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:21 PM
sunlightize
je sais pas les boiboites ps5 de nos jours ca vaut cher
suzukube
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:22 PM
C'est pas du demat', je zappe.
hanackil
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:38 PM
Je vais attendre une offre ps+
suzukube
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 10:58 PM
hanackil
Ptet il va sortir sur Xbox et dans le Game Pass
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 11:16 PM
Non merci.
jamrock
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 11:17 PM
29 euros trop cher.
churos45
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 11:29 PM
Ah, ah.
zekk
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 11:46 PM
le truc arrivera d'office dans le psn+ de toute façon
