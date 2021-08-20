Tokyo Revengers devient le manga le plus vendu sur une année chez Kōdansha dépassant l’Attaque des Titans qui détenait le précédent record et il reste 14 semaines d’exploitation.With 14 weeks left before oricon fiscal year ends for 2021, Tokyo Revengers has become the best selling Kodansha manga within a 1 year period with 16,532,610 Copies beating Attack on Titan's 2013 record of 15,933,801 Copies!Couv du T. 24 qui sortira à la mi septembre au JaponEt Sega annonce une sortie d'un rpg basé sur Tokyo revengers, malheureusement ca sortira sur android et Apple.................