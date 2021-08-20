[img][/img]
armando > blog
Tokyo revengers Manga surpasse en vente "Attaque des titans"


Tokyo Revengers devient le manga le plus vendu sur une année chez Kōdansha dépassant l’Attaque des Titans qui détenait le précédent record et il reste 14 semaines d’exploitation.

With 14 weeks left before oricon fiscal year ends for 2021, Tokyo Revengers has become the best selling Kodansha manga within a 1 year period with 16,532,610 Copies beating Attack on Titan's 2013 record of 15,933,801 Copies!

Couv du T. 24 qui sortira à la mi septembre au Japon



Et Sega annonce une sortie d'un rpg basé sur Tokyo revengers, malheureusement ca sortira sur android et Apple.................
    posted the 08/20/2021 at 11:50 AM by armando
    comments (5)
    kroseur posted the 08/20/2021 at 11:56 AM
    Je pige pas la hype sur ce manga, je veux dire pour détrôner snk qui est un monument et parfait sur pleins de points ben putain !
    armando posted the 08/20/2021 at 11:57 AM
    kroseur Toi tu la comprends pas, mais moi oui je la comprends
    lemillion posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:09 PM
    Ah les cover francaises degueulasses sans le swastika....
    armando posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:22 PM
    lemillion Ci tu voyais par exemple les couv de one piece en esp, tu pleurais tellement c'est hideux.

    Glénat se démène pas trop mal je trouve.
    amario posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:41 PM
    Après volume de vente veut rien dire sachant qu’il suffit que sur la même année avec l’effet de masse (comme souvent avec la génération actuelle) plein de monde achète tout les tomes sortie la même année pour que les compteurs explosent (ce qui est arrivé pour demon slayer un autre manga surcote)
